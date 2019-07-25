Osadchaya and Gorbunov in Amsterdam, tasted the local delicacies
Osadchaya and Gorbunov touches fans of romantic scenes from Amsterdam, where a couple of well-known Ukrainian TV presenters came just yesterday, July 23. However, the rest will not last as long as I would like. Osadchaya already said that they will stay in Amsterdam for only three days. But for the first day, the celebrity couple presenters have time to fill fans with photos and video of their journey.
So, on his instagram page Yuri Gorbunov showed that they will be in Amsterdam with his star wife. TV presenter has published several photos, showing the local fast food.
For example, in one of the photos Gorbunov and Osadchaya try the herring in a white bun. Couple sitting in the background of one of the water channels. Osadchaya happy and smiling broadly.
“Scho Mauger Buti SMACNA gollandskogo Oseledets!?” signed colorful frame Gorbunov.
The next Frame is already the presenters at a local restaurant try the seafood. In the snapshot we see Gorbunova in front of him – a two-storey tray of various seafood delicacies.
“Oh Oh Oh!! All svoimi hands louiv!” jokes Yuriy Gorbunov.
And another shot – against the backdrop of a brick building in the middle of two parked small cars. By the way, published in stories video you can see what moves the inhabitants of Amsterdam. Mostly small cars and bikes.
But Osadchaya has published a series of new photos in the section stories. TV presenter posing already in a familiar plaid sundress with lace on the skirt. The image adds a small shoulder bag, comfortable white sneakers and a belt tied white jacket. But apparently, Amsterdam welcomed its star guests the perfect Sunny weather.
Meanwhile, fans Gorbunova was quick to comment on his new pictures
- “This is sooo yummy !!! In Amsterdam I could not eat them))) is Incredibly simple, but so delicious”
- “Better — only two herring”
- “Nice couple, well done found each other”
- “Yuri, do not overeat))”
- “Wow, Yushenko looks!”
- “Beautiful is not forbidden)”