Osadchaya and Gorbunov joined the Bicycle culture of Amsterdam
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov just after I fall asleep huge army of admirers of bright photos of their new trip. We will remind that yesterday, on July 22, Ukrainian TV presenters celebrity couple flew to Amsterdam. Almost from the first hours upon arrival Osadchaya and Gorbunov began to record the colorful video and take many photos.
For example, on the first day of the short rest (three days) Osadchaya and Gorbunov swept through the water canals of Amsterdam. The couple ordered a tour on a small boat. In addition, a small rest and a reboot leading decided to celebrate by ordering champagne.
Famous TV hosts decided to try the local “delicacies”. As you know, the Dutch capital, is a port city. So the lack of seafood here. Katya and Yuri tried one of the “chips” of the local fast food – namely, a sandwich with herring. The pair also stopped off at one of the restaurants, ordering a rich set of sea delicacies.
The next day their journey Osadchaya and Gorbunov decided to join the Bicycle culture of the European city.
On his instagram page Gorbunov posted a series of photos with his star-wife. The couple had a tour around Amsterdam on bikes.
At the same time pay attention to the image of the presenter. This time everything is romantic sundress chose a comfortable long shorts soft pink hue and a white shirt and sneakers. This image looks very stylish.
In addition, the presenters visited one of the most popular museums of Europe – Museum of contemporary art Moco Museum (Museum Moko).
Moko Museum is an independent Museum located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, dedicated to exhibiting contemporary art. The Museum was founded with the aim to attract a wider and younger audience and to make art accessible to the public.