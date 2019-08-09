Osadchaya and Gorbunov visited the concert of Jennifer Lopez in Turkey
Judging by the number of publications, Osadchaya and Gorbunov was very impressed
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov become one of those lucky people who managed to get on the scale the Jennifer Lopez concert in the Turkish centre of Belek! Note that at this point world-famous Latin American singer performs in the framework of his international tour “ItsMyPartyTour”. And now, the evening of 6 August, Lopez spoke in Turkey, which also has a rest and a stellar pair of Ukrainian broadcasters.
In Yuri Gorbunov downright peppered fans with video snippets of the concert of Jennifer Lopez. And if the actor and presenter accompanied the video with a short review and hashtag. Here is his wife Katya Osadchaya has left a detailed and very emotional review for the recent “stormy night” in company with an American singer!
“Two hours drive, dance, hits, Frank stories. Hard to imagine how else could celebrate its fiftieth anniversary, J. Lo, not a concert tour and not pretentious excursion into the history of stars, and just a big party #ItsMyPartyTour, all the spectators of the concert — party guests, the birthday girl entertains guest”, — shares his emotions Osadchaya.
Of course, your post the TV presenter was accompanied by a series of videos.
Video: instagram.com/kosadcha
“Corporate movement, polished dances, a ballet that can be viewed as a separate show, costumes and incredible openness. Output daughter in a duet with her mother — a touching moment. Of course, had no chance to have two musicians was not born a singing child. 30 years to stay in the top, to prove every time that you’re the best, acting in films, to produce your own shows and to work tirelessly — recipes of his youth, Lopez, and it looks better than some thirty years,” concluded Lopez.
We also propose you to look at and a few videos that took Yuri Gorbunov:
Video: instagram.com/gorbunovyuriy
Video: instagram.com/gorbunovyuriy
Fans Osadchaya hastened to leave your comments under the new post. Many have said that I would very much like to get to the concert Lopez.
- “JOE is unreal, just Bombeznaya, cool, mega sexy, gorgeous.I’d like to be there. This energy is transmitted through a phone screen”
- “I want to look like 50! Jennifer super!”
- “J. Lo is cool! Obonyo , UC actress I also Yak spacko! 50 rokiv”
- “Our SRCAM to ne sche hoo Yak away”