Osadchaya and Gorbunov visited the show, one of the leading Ukrainian designers
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov literally razlichnye at work and at home. Couple together in the program, traveling and attending social events. One of the last outputs of the presenters was the visit showed the Ukrainian designer Lilia Poustovit during Ukrainian Fashion Week. By the way, Kate attended the opening of the event in spectacular original outfit, with traditional hat.
Yuri decided to share the stylish wife. The picture shows Kate posing in a white dress with printed floral pattern, while her husband is in the black shirt. It is worth noting that the media personality decided to come to a social event with a minimum of makeup and Vigla so hard on her not a single gram of cosmetics.
“We marveled at the fashion show! Required well of the nobility, at chomu in people witi! Lla Pustovit, Bravo!” signed stylish frame Yuri.
The photo did not go unnoticed by fans of the couple who admired the harmony of George and Katie.
- Obonyo you! Harmony
- Beautiful couple
- Go out with a smile you looked good, you are a beautiful couple
- Beautiful couple! Yuri, shirt this bombeznaya. Perhaps Kate chose
- You look lovely
- Handsome
- You like Yin Yang. Cool!
- Yak VI Garnier pair. Obonyo You
- VI Klasnic
In stories, the presenter showed a few shots from the show and reported that her husband got seats in the front row.
www.rbc.ua