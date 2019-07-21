Osadchaya chose to meet with Catherine Deneuve original outfit
Katya Osadchaya spent a busy week in Odessa – the TV presenter managed to attend the opening of the international film festival, lounge on the beach with his son Vanya, and also make some interviews with the star guests of the event. So, the media personality managed to meet a star of world cinema, the legendary actress Catherine Deneuve, who also arrived to South Palmyra. Appropriate photo appeared on Instagram, the Ukrainian leading and on the page of the program “social life”.
To meet with the legend, Kate has chosen the image from Karen Millen. On preferred the laconic black cropped pants on the figure and the original blouse white yellow asymmetric cut, which emphasized line neckline teledive. Your way bow she added lemon hat and classic black sandals thin strap.
The French star opted for a more concise and classic look – a black coat-a cloak and a dress with a floral print MIDI length.
“Docile, hour popracovat. Catrn Denhof — poczesna guest tenth yulanga odeskogo confestival. About vanalinna to nogorod, red haniki molist of Viti s house without makeup”, — has announced Kate latest interview.
Fans immediately wrote a lot of compliments these two great stars at photos and admired their flourishing appearance.
“Your robot UC docino! I!”, “What Catherine beauty!”, “Both Catherine beauty”, “Kate, beautiful ti”, “Wow! What women!”, “Catherine Deneuve, as always flawlessly beautiful!”, “Spravzhnya beauty!”, “Class! Well done,” said the commentators under the.
By the way, in stories Kate showed your Odessa image in detail, allowing fans to see fragments of her attire for the secular exit.