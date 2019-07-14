Osadchaya emphasized that kicked off its “Odessa vacation”
Katya Osadchaya decided to recharge for the upcoming weekend. Thus, the Ukrainian TV presenter along with her star husband Yury Gorbunov and 2-year-old son Ivan went to Odessa. By the way, most likely celebrity couple presenters went to the port city not just. At least, Osadchaya. The fact that the 10-th Odessa international film festival starts today – July 12! And will last until July 20. So most likely, Osadchaya went to Odessa with the program “Swfsc life” to remove the new bright edition. And at the same time decided to combine the pleasant with the useful.
On his instagram page Osadchaya already posted several pics with her husband and son. Frames are made from hotel rooms, on the balcony, offering amazing views of the black sea.
In the shot we see the father and the son. Both are posing in white clothes. Gorbunov sat down next to the boy and shows him a yellow yacht floating on the sea.
“Be useful Posada) Nashi odesk kankali poperedu. Jura pokazu Wasicu boat, on yakomu Monatik snma sviy CLP they-let..”, — has signed a series of frames Osadchaya.
Note that you can be talking about the clip of Dima Monetica for the song “Deep”, written together with Nadia Dorofeeva. In the beginning of the clip you can see the boat on which races Dorofeeva.
Forgot Osadchaya and I would love to do. The presenter in blouse-the embroidery is also posing on sea background.
Fans of the TV presenter was also quick to comment on her new photos:
- “Favorite boys Katya Osadchaya?”
- “Sorry, Weather is not a beach”
- “I love this couple and of course mommy”
- “What a hunk”
- “Sinus yaky vzhe great. Nehaj bude will zdorovim I massovym”
- “That is what I flew to Odessa to rest and not somewhere abroad)”
- “How to quickly grow other people’s children!”