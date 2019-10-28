Osadchaya Gorbunov and enjoy the weekend in the Austrian capital
Katya Osadchaya loves to travel, so they whenever possible choose with her husband Yuri Gorbunov in some interesting place. Sometimes spouses take and little son Ivan — but so far only trip to the sea, for everything else, he still needs to grow up.
Showman admitted that the birth of a child really changed him — now all the free time he wants to spend with his family and dreams in the future to travel with them the whole world. And while the couple decided to enjoy the last warm autumn days in the Austrian capital Vienna.
Katya and Yuri are happy to share on their Instagram page moments from your active trip. Spouses do a lot of walking around the city enjoying the amazing architecture of Vienna, as well as delicious local food. Osadchaya also shared that he fulfilled another one of her dreams — she and her husband visited the Belvedere Museum, where they looked at paintings by world famous artists, among them Gustav Klimt.
TV presenter has published colourful images in which she is depicted in a beautiful garden and a Park near the Museum and directly inside.
“Belvedere day. Wiliest has one Museum of Mriya — KLM. In VDN I Bula baslc razu, ale to match the hour dahati not Bulo. Beautiful day I neimovirna exposita. In exposit Monet ), – ( SIL van Gogh I neymour schedule Lacroix I. Knapp. Satate, yakscho bude consequence,” — said the happy girl.
For a walk she chose white pants with stripes, red t-shirt and a denim jacket, adding to the image of sunglasses — with the weather it’s.
In the comments netizens are touched by the lovely couple and wish them a great stay and share their impressions from visiting the Museum.
- Happiness to you!
- Katra just krasunja
- Kateryno you without Makeup nabagato better
- Before “the kiss” hanging on the wall of black velvet, was spectacular) after seeing this, this is my favorite picture
- Well done
- So Charivna weather I char_vne meeting place for vcnm! You duzhe Paso!
- Cool
- Samy Garni exponat — that je VI. Druzi, zgodne from me?
- VI Chudov couple. Always zooplus you
- What a cute VI