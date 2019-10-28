Osadchaya, Gorbunov showed colorful photos of the capital of Austria
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov used to do everything together – work, home, and traveling im never bored in the company of each other. Showman acknowledged that he intends to travel all over with his beloved wife, the whole world and wants to visit Tokyo, but the second half is not yet ready to join him – in his last leading model worked a lot in Japan and it was not too bright memories. So while a couple of studies in Europe, in particular, Katya and Yuri went on a weekend in Vienna.
Happy wife literally filled up their pages on Instagram photos and videos from Austria. They walked around town, enjoyed the warm Sunny weather and attractions, tasted the local cuisine and took many pictures. Not without romance.
So, Kate told me about a meeting that occurred in Vienna. She said that in the city you can see a lot of Ukrainians, and one of the girls even working in the famous Museum “Albertina”.
“Vdenh — Misto in the Yak mozhna briggate thousands rasv and sorazu paraplate in Novi msca. Garnier weather Robit their right. In VDN duzhe bagato ukraïntsiv, shodn s URM Gorbunovym no longer fotografovania, I nawt in Albertn in one s muzeina salv working Ukrajinka. Vden, ti beautiful,” wrote the media personality.
Fans are assured of the leading that their couple is inspiring and their positive example, and shared their pleasant memories of Vienna.
- You are great! Very inspiring positivity! I am proud that you remained are faithful to Ukraine! This is a good example! Always cheerfulness, joy and happiness! You both are great!
- Beautiful couple
- You are such a beautiful couple
