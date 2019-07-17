Osadchaya hunchbacks appeared in front of cameras in stylish images
Katya Osadchaya and Yuri Gorbunov even during your vacation do not forget to visit the social events! Recall that at the moment, the star couple resting with their 2-year-old son Vanya in Odessa. By the way, there is also the Odessa international film festival, which started on 12 July. It is precisely in the framework of the cinema event and took a new output Osadchaya and Gorbunov.
So, Yuri Gorbunov acted as the producer for the second part of Ukrainian Comedy “Wedding Skujene 2”. It is noted that the film will be released only on December 25. But from July 15 on the official pages of the film in social networks and in all cinemas of the country launched the first teaser campaign Comedy “Wedding Skujene 2”. This event in one of the theaters of Odessa and visited Osadca and Gorbunov.
With this on his instagram page Gorbunov posted a photo with Osadchaya.
“Skujene wedding 2 !!25 grudnia! #skatewheels #skujeniece #скаженевесілля2” — simply signed a frame in company with your favorite Ukrainian TV host and producer.
Celebrity couple presenters, as always, look very stylish! Gorbunov came to the presentation in black pants with lapels, white shirt and black blazer. The look is completed with white sneakers. Looks very youth.
On Osadchaya — white summer dress of patterned fabric. Earlier, the TV presenter has already appeared in this dress at one of the events in Kiev. In section instagram-stories Osadchaya showed a separate photo of the image.
In addition, the presenter also made shared a selfie with her husband.
Fans Gorbunova also left my feedback under his new pictures from Osadchaya:
- “What you pretty!”
- “Already looking forward to it! How nice that there is a quality of Ukrainian cinema”
- “Thank you for such a great movie!”
- “I look forward to!”
- “It will be a pleasant surprise on my birthday 25 December. I look forward to!”