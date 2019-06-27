Osaka before the G20 summit met journalists with robots, geishas and sake
On 28 and 29 June in the Japanese Osaka will host a summit of leaders of the countries “Big twenty”. The meeting will be held in the exhibition center INTEX, which has already arrived journalists, RIA “Novosti”.
Media representatives met the Android in the face of Leonardo da Vinci. According to manufacturers, the robot can fold and hang clothes, clean up the room, wash the dishes and feed the pet. Moreover, the robot is able to learn, so the list of duties enumerated functions is not exhaustive. To bring Android to home obligations, not necessarily to buy it – just to pay the rent ($250 per month)
In the exhibition space also presented innovations for the collection and destruction of space debris. In addition, guests are offered to taste the national drink – sake. The increased interest was the tea ceremony. People are fascinated by watching the manual dexterity of a geisha.
Note, during the G20 summit meeting will be conducted by the presidents of Russia and USA Vladimir Putin and Donald trump.