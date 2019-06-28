Osaka kicked off the summit of “Big twenty”
PHOTO : The Canadian Press/PA ImagesTASS / Adrian Wyld
Japan began the summit of “Big twenty”. Before that, the leaders have traditionally made a joint photo, reports “WORLD 24”.
The main seat at the table reserved for the host of the summit Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. By the way, though it is the 14th in the history of the Association forum, in the land of the rising sun he is for the first time. This year the meeting will focus on the problems of the world economy and the environment, and will also hold a series of bilateral meetings, which attract great international interest.
We will remind, earlier on the sidelines of the summit held an informal meeting with the leader of the BRICS.