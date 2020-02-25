Oscar winner tries to save “Malaga” from bankruptcy (video)
George Clooney
Famous Hollywood actor, winner of two Oscars George Clooney is seriously considering the option to buy the Spanish “Malaga”, according to AS.
A group of American investors headed by 58-year-old actor can save “anchovies” from bankruptcy.
At the moment the club not so long ago were made by the Ukrainian Yevhen Seleznyov, belongs to a Qatari businessman Sheikh Abdullah al Thani, who intends to gain for a team of 100 million euros.
In 2010, the billionaire bought málaga for € 36 million, but eventually lost to the Spanish football interest.
Now the “anchovies” are in Segunda, where they occupy 14th place in the standings.
We will remind, fans of “Malaga” already “buried” the club before the home game “Malaga” against “Numancia” (2:1), their fans took the coffin and, wearing masks, marched through the streets directly to the stadium.