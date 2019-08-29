Oscar-winning actress will play the role of Michelle Obama
August 29, 2019
Oscar-winning actress viola Davis will play in the new series “First lady”, which relieves the American channel Showtime.
In the anthology, you will learn about the personal and political life of the first lady of the United States. The story of Michelle Obama will include the first season of the series. He will also tell about Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.
The girl playing Michelle Obama, viola Davis in 2017, which received Oscar, Golden globe and BAFTA for her role as rose Maxson in “Fences”. Screenwriter and Executive producer of the new project, which will play viola, will perform Aaron Cooley.