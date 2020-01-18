Oschadbank may suffer serious losses
State-owned Oschadbank in the current year may incur severe losses due to their participation in the Deposit guarantee Fund of individuals.
This was stated by first Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Ekaterina Rozhkova in an interview FinClub.
As noted Rozhkova, Bank will, each quarter to pay a tidy sum of sizes of 330 million. It can somehow freeze its operating efficiency. The fact is that this amount is much higher than the quarterly profit of the financial institution. For example, for the last three months it amounted to 224 million. Such figures give reason to believe that Oshchad may become bankrupt. The official says that out of debt to the Bank will be able to get out if it goes to DIF smoothly.
Also Rozhkov explained that once entered into force a new funding individuals, then the state guarantee will change within the range of two hundred thousand hryvnia for one client. And if the state Bank will implement the commercial terms of attracting deposits, then he will follow the path of the investments of the European Bank for reconstruction and development. The politician also said that a member of the Fund, the Bank will be only the first of July of the current year. There was a rumor that the Bank put trades on the Elevator.
The Deputy Chairman said that the owner of the DCH group Aleksandr Yaroslavskyy has informed in the beginning of December the national Bank’s readiness to buy a Bank “Credit Dnepr”. Last owned by businessman, philanthropist and cultural figure of Viktor Pinchuk. Relevant documents on the case already submitted to the NBU. Rozhkova noted that at this stage of the “deal” it is difficult to assess its benefits, as yet not quite all the data and information.
Once the Bank receives the complete package of shares, will begin the discussion of the fate of the Bank “Credit Dnepr” and plans for its development.
For reference: Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, Ukrainian businessman, who until recently co-owner of UkrSibbank. Considered one of the most influential and richest people in Ukraine. Oschadbank also belongs to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.