Ostapchuk took a hilarious parody of the mass campaign of Ukrainian celebrities in politics
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk showed a funny video about the topic that is familiar to every Ukrainian: the mass desire of the stars of show business to go to Parliament.
A parody called “the Showbiz,” he posted on his YouTube channel.
So, the creators have warned viewers that the video contains purely entertainment content and is not a goal someone down.
The action takes place in the near future — 2025. The plot Ostapchuk tries to escape from the flies “ze”, which translates the so-called virus — the desire to get away from show business into politics and Vice versa.
In comic format, we find that the policy in Ukraine building Vakarchuk, Vinnik, Polyakova, Sivoho, Pavlik, skichko and other artists. At the same time true policy I decided to try themselves in new roles: Lutsenko, Groisman and others went into show business, Parubiy raps, and Tymoshenko went on tour with “the Queen Pleased.”
“Over the last month I have become twice the work. Sometimes I feel like I’m in show business alone. Most of my colleagues in addition to the title of people’s Pets will be the people’s choices (bypassing the title of “honored”). It’s cool for the country, but what will happen to showbiz?” — commented on the parody Ostapchuk on the page in Instagram.