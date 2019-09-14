Osteopathy helps only in one case, the rest is useless or dangerous
The fashion for alternative medicine and netradicionnye methods of treatment fails. People try to cure their serious illness in different ways and run the risk.
Let’s talk about alternative medicine. In 1874, Dr. Andrew still coined the term osteopathy. He said that coordinated work of the muscles, bones and ligaments – a sign of absolute human health. If the coherence is broken, comes the disease. But it is with the restoration of the proper functioning of muscles and skeleton, it disappears by itself. It was so tempting that osteopathy has announced a panacea. With its help, began to cure all tuberculosis and smallpox, ulcers, and glaucoma, nerve disease and hearing loss.
The direction developed. Appeared craniosacral therapy, where the healer’s hands moved the bones of the skull, resulting in proper movement of cerebrospinal fluid.
People were going to use his new techniques and go until now. The experts could not stay away and decided to test the effectiveness of the techniques. Data about the effectiveness of these treatments could not be found. The only positive effect of osteopathic treatment was incurred by the person recently lower back pain. In this case, the impact of the osteopath, supported by physical exercises, gave a positive result. Other diseases cured was not.
Moreover, there was a whole list of contraindications to osteopathy. So dangerous to try to treat asthma and hearing loss, colic in infants and to apply the method on pregnant women. Remember, osteopathy is not a cure for cancer! Don’t waste your precious time.
And those people, which these methods supposedly helped to have experienced the placebo effect, that is, self-hypnosis, or had the kind of disease that can pass itself. There are no other options. If you have a disease that requires the intervention of traditional medicine, consult a real doctor. It will be safer!