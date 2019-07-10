Other Hyundai Creta again photographed without camouflage
The Korean automaker prepares to sales of the updated version of the crossover ix25, which is known under the name of Creta.
Pre-production car was presented in April, product version, judging by the photos, posted online, from it is no different. Neither the size nor the clearance or gamma motor have not been disclosed. It is expected that the new generation of crossover Creta will be more than its predecessor, and in the engine range will include a 130-horsepower gasoline unit turbocharged 1.4-litre 125-strong engine of 1.6 liters. A more powerful version of the engine works in pair with a manual transmission, while the 1.6-liter engine will work with both the “mechanics”, and with automatic transmission.
According to the data obtained from foreign sources, the new generation Hyundai Creta appears seven-seat modification.