Otomstili airlines mechanic deliberately spoiled the navigation system of the aircraft before departure
American Airlines employee is accused of that he switched off the navigation system of the aircraft, which was supposed to fly from Miami. The reason for such action became stalled negotiations on the conclusion of trade Union agreements with the company, writes Daily Mail.
Abdul Majid mA’ruf Ahmed Alani, a veteran airline mechanic, was arrested Thursday and charged with intentional damage to, destruction of or damage to the aircraft.
On Board of a plane EN route from Miami to Nassau, there were 150 people. The crew warned about the problem through a system of warnings before they took off on July 17.
The pilots brought the plane into the hangar of American Airlines at Miami international airport for routine maintenance and eventually discovered the unauthorized access during the inspection. According to the document, another mechanic found a pipe under the cabin, which was flooded with foam.
Federal prosecutors claim that Alani taped foam pipe leading from the outside of the aircraft to the data module. The system reports the speed of the aircraft and other flight data.
According to reports, the accused explained to the Federal marshals that he was angry because of the stalled negotiations on the contract between the mechanics Union and the airline, because this caused him material damage. He allegedly said that he did not want to cause harm to anyone on Board, and intervened in the data module of the aircraft to cause a “delay or cancellation”.
Investigators said the suspect Alani after watching the video. On it, as is reported, Alani out of the truck in the day of the flight and enters the compartment where the navigation system.
It is expected that Alani will appear before court on Friday.