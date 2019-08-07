Ottawa is trying to solve the issue of the supply of cancer drugs (PHOTO)

Loading...

From the office of the Federal Minister of health has received information that at the moment his staff are closely watching the supply of three types of cancer drugs, because doctors are sounding the alarm due to the potential danger of acute shortages in Canada.

Intravenous drugs in question are etoposide, vinorelbine and leucovorin.

Press Secretary Ginette Petipa Taylor (Ginnette Petitpas Taylor) Alexander Cohen announced that the government agreed on the party of etoposide, which will be available soon from abroad.

Cohen said that the company support the normal scope of supply for patients, and the lack of this particular drug is expected to be completed by the end of September.

In the case of vinorelbine, according to him, the company Generic Medical Partners Inc. implements the supply plan, according to which by October will be provided 75% of the demand on current orders, and also increases the volume of production.

As for the leucovorin, then the Federal government is discussing with foreign companies supply options in the very short term.