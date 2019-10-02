“Our great success”: Putin was delighted with the consent of Ukraine to “formula Steinmeier”
The Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on information policy Alexei Pushkov welcomed the signing of Ukraine “formula Steinmeier” on the Donbass, calling it a “major success” of Russia.
He also predicted that the meeting of leaders “Norman Quartet”, for which the last obstacle disappeared, will lead to a “pronounced shift” in relations of Russia with Europe.
Recall from the text signed by a representative of Ukraine’s thesis it follows that in the longer term “independent” of the Donbas region (a special procedure of local self-government on the territory of Donbass will now be secured on a permanent basis) will be able to block any movement of Ukraine in the direction of civilization, the EU and NATO.
According to the chief editor of the site Fakty.ua Yaroslav Zharenova thus Europe officially “wash their hands”, and Paris and Berlin with great pleasure to recognize the peace in the East of our country, returning to the “just business” with Russia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter