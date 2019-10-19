Our in exile: how the Russian designer succeeded in IKEA
The company IKEA is known around the world. Russian designer Olga Papyrina for many years lived in Sweden with IKEA and has a permanent contract. She has created for the brand about 45 different subjects: among them — set Frodig and utensils Gottis. She told The Village about how the work on new things.
Hereinafter in the first person.
The beginning of the work
I was born in Kenya and lived there for five years, then lived in new York and only in adolescence, he arrived in Moscow. Since childhood, I draw, in 14 years I have been going to the Pushkin Museum for lectures on the history of art, and then joined the Department of design at the Moscow architectural Institute. Our home was always a lot of literature about art, and I enjoyed it.
Our family is very international: grandmother lived in Japan and later headed the Department of Japanese language at MGIMO, grandpa helped to create the Communist party in China, his name was Grigory Voitinsky. Brother — sinologist, aunt — kovrove, lived many years in Turkey and was married to a diplomat… So the family have always been interesting objects of everyday life from around the world. My grandmother’s house was a Japanese minimalism that is reflected in my taste.
I married a Swede and live in Sweden since 1992. In 1997 I opened my own firm: I got a loan at the Bank, took a course of business — so I was able to create his first collection of floor lamps, which showed at trade fairs in Stockholm and new York, Dubai, Copenhagen and even in Moscow. The first exhibition in the Swedish capital was very successful: my lamp fell on the cover of a popular magazine Hus och Hem, which is posted at all bus stops across the country. At the same exhibition I was approached by a woman from IKEA and got my contacts.
A month later I was contacted by representatives of IKEA and was invited to come to the Central office in Älmhult. I met the chief designer and told about their work: I studied sculpture in combination with lighting. So, in 1998 I started to work with IKEA, and since 2002 I signed with her a contract.
The development of new things
The first project was for the IKEA glassware, the series was called Gottis, then another was the order for the service Frodig — both series sold very well worldwide for many years. Just to IKEA I made about 45 different items: vases, dishes, rugs, lamps.
A clear requirements specification of the projects there: there is a description of needs in product and function, usually there is also referred to material. Then — freedom! I have had cases where even the materials from which it was supposed to make the product is changed because of the design. That is, the design is very important, and if you believe it, you can even pick up other factories. Our product developers are very supportive of designers, and no changes may be made without our consent.
Each project has its own specifics and requires different amounts of time. Usually I give the order, and I’m developing some directions of how I see it. Thereafter, the product-developer of the Department decides which direction is most suitable. And we are developing these ideas. I make detailed sketches of 1×1 and drawings, which we then sent to the factory. Send out the prototypes, we compare them with the sketch, the changes. Then begins mass production.
Marketers are always asked to share how we created a particular product and then publish it in the IKEA catalogues around the world. We usually write a few sentences, but the process of creation, of course, much more complicated. Some things are born in the head very quickly, and some require a lot of work. And you never know how it will go, and always a bit nervous before the presentation.
I know that my things are selling well — every sensible company need designers that generate revenue. And a good sale give me a guarantee of work. I have seen my products in people’s homes, and I was very happy, especially if they bought my friends. Recently released lamp SKAFT, while only in the American market, but I’ve seen what they sell for 100 dollars more expensive on Amazon. Probably because they like you, but not everywhere, people are ready to pay — it is a funny situation!
Teamwork
In a little IKEA designers-freelancers with a permanent contract — the frequency of communication depends on whether there is work for the individual. Our chefs are well versed in the style of each and connect us to the projects that need our expertise. All designers are selected individually, look at his style from IKEA has extensive experience of finding talented people.
Working with IKEA is always a team, we rely on the major aspects of democratic design: a form, function, quality, environmental friendliness, low cost. We believe that a beautiful home should be available to everyone. Therefore, always work in team with different experts, and the design is only the tip of the iceberg. We have a very professional, friendly and warm team. The designer feels that he can trust and is very important. We have a true democracy — every person is respected, every discipline is important.
Sometimes I work at the factory, sometimes only out of the house, it all depends on the project. I love production and I love it when items appear out dreams from the subconscious and then implemented in real products, and they can be produced all over the world!
Once a year there is a meeting of all the designers, where we all participate in the great debate and we talk about plans for the development of IKEA in the coming years. What we develop goes through 3-5 years, and strategies are made for long term. This is due to production and logistics: we have to produce a product that will be on store shelves worldwide around the same time.
Home office and own projects
I have a few times had a situation when I abandoned the project for IKEA, as it was too busy. I don’t like to overload yourself and work on quality. I work mostly from home, it was my conscious choice from the beginning, to raise the children. I have two of them, so all their childhood I tried to be with them as much as possible.
We live a mile from the sea — this summer I swam every day and even took kite surfing lessons. I have two dogs with them, and I do a lot of walking in the nature reserve close to home. There are moose, ROE deer, hares, Fox family, sometimes roam wild pigs. Sometimes I go to the gym when the weather is bad. Travel a lot: now son in medical school in Kaunas, and a daughter at new York’s School of Visual Arts.
I don’t have a typical day — sometimes it is very intense periods where I sit until late at night. But mostly my ideas come from premeditating status: I dream a lot, thinking about how I would want them to live, trying to catch a sense of the future.
I according to their perception of the sculptor: when you work, then imagine a white shape, and it is my favorite color. I was always interested in light, and I love to see all over some play of light and shadow. After September 11, I was shocked, and I realized that the world has changed. I did the pigeons — lamps of porcelain, a symbol of peace, and went to ICFF in new York, to show that the design can carry not only function, but also moral value. Pigeons many people like it, they are ordered by people from different countries. Now I’m working on a new idea which I think has a human meaning and symbolism. In addition, I work with kimono production in Vietnam for boutiques in Sweden, make the lighting projects on order, work with individuals and decorate homes, restaurants, libraries, in different countries.