Our in exile: how the Russians came to the US and became a specialist in AI
Viktor Popov was born in Siberia and came to the United States to obtain a master’s degree. Now he is skilled and works in Chicago. On his way to the goal, the problems and obstacles says journalist and friend of Victor Nikita Pasechnik in the publication VC.RU.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Quite by accident in the process, I met with Victor. Victor from Novosibirsk, and now works in Chicago at Opex Analytics on the position of the Data Science Consultant (23 year).
In order to take this position — he had to go not a small way and cope with difficulties. Just about this article. Victor and hope that his experience will help someone else!
A little about our hero
Victor was born and raised in Novosibirsk, and then enrolled in the MSTU. N. Uh. Bauman and is now working at Opex Analytics in Chicago. For him, it was a long and interesting journey, during which he met with a bunch of bureaucratic nuances. Figured out how to go to University in the United States for graduate school. How to find a job in USA with no experience. And on your example and the example of their peers determine what the background increases the chances of a successful entry and work. He goes on to tell all the details, so you know what might encounter on the way to study and work abroad.
Starting conditions – where he studied and learned
Victor was born in 1996 in Novosibirsk. He studied there, he entered the Gymnasium №1 – the best school in Novosibirsk. Disaccustomed there for 11 years and graduated with a gold medal. However, learn he did not like, but I know what you need. So make an effort to quickly and well to make lessons, and then go about their business. This approach is well developed perseverance, responsibility and ability to solve complex problems. In the future it is very useful.
In school Victor had 3 favorite subject – mathematics, physics and Informatics. So he regularly participated in Olympiads on him and attended courses from faculty of NSU. Grade 9, he attended the Governor’s physico-mathematical class. Instead of the usual school lessons was conducted by the University pair. Winter and summer, when all the holidays started, the students in this class attended. And it is also with the participation in the Olympic games, consuming a lot of time. A little later Victor was very grateful to this training format because it prepared the way to University.
How to go to choose a University in the United States, and to do in Russia
Victor’s father wanted to study in the United States. But he could give a scholarship just for the first year of study. So he stayed in Akademgorodok, and was admitted to the NSU. He really wanted to my son was to enroll in an American UNIVERSITY. But Victor’s idea to study in the USA did not cause delight, as it was “home” a child who in addition knew little English.
Despite this, he and his family went to see universities in the US on vacation in 10th grade. Met with their device, what and how they study. Together decided to get a bachelor’s in Russia, because there is more quality is given to fundamental education. The idea of income in the U.S. was postponed. Decided that abroad the Victor to a more narrow specialization in the master’s degree.
Arrival in Russia
Before choosing University Victor analyzed what he likes. The list turned out as: mathematics, physics, computer science. He wanted the chosen direction was a combination of it all. So he was interested in robotics. Searching lists of the best universities of Russia with the program for robotics, he found that the leader was Baumanka, so there and decided to enroll.
Confidence attached plan “B”, as NSU already sent the invitation for admission to the physics Department out of the competition. All due to the fact that he participated at the all-Siberian and all-Russian Olympiads, where he won and took prizes.
In Moscow Victor first went to apply in Baumanku. There looked at the results (use on 287 points out of 300, a gold medal school and the different Olympic games) and offered admission immediately. He agreed and went to call the family so they sent the original passport, because that it’ll take a to the University it is not expected and therefore left it at home.
Studying in Baumanke
Study for a University format in high school gave Victor a strong base. Therefore, the first course Bauman seemed easy – the material is familiar, and the par was used.
The second course in the program there were items in the specialty. The engineering discipline taught at the highest level and excellent teachers. However, in terms of the computer science program was very weak. To program taught 2 semesters in Delphi and Matlab. Also lacked the number of practical lessons and laboratory works.
With the study interested in Viktor direction of artificial intelligence was really bad. So he began to understand the topic yourself. At this point, he again reflected on the continuation of studies in Western universities, because there was big emphasis on practical knowledge, and was very rich selection of courses in the field of artificial intelligence.
Summer practice in the United States
From the second year students of the Bauman University have to undergo a summer internship. Victor asked in advance feedback from undergraduates. They said they were disappointed with what had to do.
In that moment, he had the idea to go to practice in the United States. However, it seemed almost impossible, as at that time he lacked the skills, and the only experience was tutoring.
But Victor decided that we needed to spend this time. Therefore appealed to the Dean of their faculty, so they are allowed is the practice to visit a summer school in California. Victor is still very grateful to the Dean and management of the Department because they gave him the opportunity.
Due to this, during the three summer holidays during the study at University, Viktor went on to study at top universities — Berkeley and Stanford. Was Academic Writing (Berkeley), courses Programming Methodology and Technology Entrepreneurship (Stanford University) and graduated from the certificate program in Data Intensive Science (Stanford).
Admission to Cornell Tech in USA
Closer to the latter courses did Victor think about the choice of place of study abroad in graduate school. Chose Cornell Tech is a new engineering campus of ivy League Cornell. It is focused on masters and PhD students. Victor liked the program of training — only one required a technical course, and the rest on the choice that allows you to immediately examine exactly what interesting.
In comparison with Russian universities, there is a wide variety of courses on artificial intelligence. You can choose Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Reinforcement Learning and so on. All courses are practice-oriented. Theory is at a minimum. The basis of all – a discussion of possible applications and the practical implementation of knowledge.
Victor was trained in an accelerated program. In one year put two-year load. He chose this format, because it is already tired to learn 15 years and anxious to begin the practical application of knowledge. However, the accelerated program was one very significant drawback, which will be discussed later.
The unusual format of graduate programs
Each semester conducted Studio classes. They are arranged so:
1. Students from all programs of the University are divided into teams and choose a company. For her, they will carry out the project. The result should be a technical product that solves a specific problem.
2. Assign students a mentor from the company. This senior Manager or employee of the organization.
3. Team throughout the semester and meets with the mentor and faculty for consultation and discussion of ideas.
4. Within a month, spend 3 sprint. Need 24 hours to make significant progress in the project, and then present it to other students, mentors and teachers.
In the first semester, the team of Viktor worked with Pitney Bowes, which made the app, searching global companies local influencers to promote the brand in the market in a new country. In the second semester they worked with Citibank Innovation and has developed a program to automatically search for personal information in the database.
This format was unusual. He put the skills taught to work in a team, find a common language with other people, to distribute tasks. This is an interesting immersion in the real working process, where success depends on harmonious work of all people.
What to do for admission in masters in USA
For admission to graduate school USA will need:
- to pass the exam in English TOEFL;
- to pass the exam in English and math GRE;
- collect letters of recommendation;
- to write a motivation letter;
- to send documents.
Doing this is better in the summer before the last course. US universities generally start accepting applications in September and finish in December. A collection of documents and submission of the necessary exams is time-consuming. Then Victor explains more about each of the above stages.
Learn English
The first exam is TOEFL. It tests knowledge of the English language.
TOEFL consists of four parts – reading, listening, speaking and writing.
To improve his English, Viktor used the following strategy:
- Every day looked for an interesting article on NYTimes, Forbes, the Economist, WSJ. Print it, read before bed, allocated a marker of unfamiliar words searched for and their translation. The next day, read yesterday’s article and repeated the words. Only after that was looking for new material.
- I started to watch YouTube videos in English.
- Switched the language on all devices you use.
The best strategy is to learn what you are interested in. Choose materials that are catchy, and then the process will go faster and will be a joy.
Prepare for the GRE
The next stage was more difficult. You need to pass the GRE exam in English and mathematics. Something like exam for graduates of a bachelor degree. The mathematical section of Victor’s problems did not cause. The maximum he has lost 1 point. Difficulties arose with the English language (the so-called verbal part) because in the exam texts use words and phrases that are not used in real life. Even the Americans are forced to expand your vocabulary for passing the GRE.
Had to solve the problem using the flash cards. Each of them says a word, and on the back is his explanation and synonyms. Victor has purchased a total of 5 sets of 500 cards for GRE exam. I mixed them up, divided into groups of 20 cards for the day and began to teach. Once a week and once a month, was testing myself on memorized words. All the cards that were forgotten, were again mixed in the deck and passed again.
It is an effective method of exam. But to expand your vocabulary in the long run will not work — learned words are forgotten.
Collect letters of recommendation
Next you need to collect letters of recommendation from three people. They must be:
- your characterization;
- than you scored in the interaction with the author of the letter;
- opinion about how you fit for admission to the selected program.
It is best to obtain letters from professors of the University and the employer.
To write a motivation letter
The most important part of the application – cover letter. Here you need to tell us why you want to study a particular program, how you plan to use the knowledge and what will be useful to the University, if you become his student. All the information you need to put in a limited amount of words.
To deal with the documents
Still have to deal with the documents. If treated immediately after my bachelor’s degree instead of the diploma need to take a certificate from the University to the current estimates, as at the time of application (fall of the last course) diploma you will be.
Then fill the application form at the website of the University where you want to tell me General information about yourself, choose directions, and to upload the results of the required examinations and scans documents.
Study in the USA and a domestic
To live in the U.S. more than Russia. Additional difficulties imposed by the fact that you’re an international student. Victor had to go in such a situation and to draw conclusions that can help others.
How and where to work
The international student cannot go to a normal job in the first year of study, as a work permit you can get only after years of study in the United States. You can work only on campus and no more than 20 hours per week. Students are offered positions in the cafeteria, the library, assistant teacher. Not earn much, but at least some money.
Victor talked with their American teammates, who also enrolled in the same program. They told me that to earn with our busy schedule it’s hard. The maximum that they aim to work at least once a week.
About life and food
Victor settled in a student dormitory. It was in walking distance from the University, so it was possible not to spend money on public transport. Living in a Dorm is an interesting experience. Around different people from around the world. This allows you to learn a lot about other cultures, traditions and expands horizons.
He ate mainly in the University cafeteria. Nutritious food costs about $ 8-10. By the standards of new York it is very cheap. Choice in great dining: from fast food to salads, soups and other healthy foods.
How to get a job after graduation
The device to work – the hardest part. Especially when studying only one year. We must act quickly and competently to promote yourself to employers. Victor called for many interviews and made them useful insights.
Job search while studying
After-school program has 60 days in order to get a job on a visa F-1 OPT. Who do not have time obliged to leave the country. The F1 visa is the standard student visa. And OPT – extension which gives work permit for a period of from 1 to 3 years after graduation. To accurately all the time, Victor has applied for OPT in March – exactly 90 days before the end of the course (it was the soonest you can do it).
Looking for a job from the first month of the magistracy. This helped the career center at Cornell, the employees of which:
- give advice on the correction of the summary;
- I advise companies on interests of students;
- inviting companies to make presentations on campus;
- arrange a short interview, where companies select students.
In a short interview invite not all students, but only those, who will select the company of the pre-sent summary.
Obstacles when looking for work:
- The lack of experience in the United States.
- The lack of a work permit. So you can start working only in the summer (a year after the beginning graduate).
- The lack of experience in Data Science and Machine Learning. And Victor was interested in these positions.
- The undergraduate program was focused on electronics and mechanics, and not on machine learning.
- 99% of companies in the United States take on internships (where easily accessible) only students, who then return to school. For the rest – a full day with higher requirements to the applicant.
Solve problems with your job search
After identifying the problems with finding work you can begin to address them. For this Victor:
- Started taking courses on Coursera and Udemy on the topics of Data Science that has greatly increased competence.
- Created an account on Github. All projects with the courses in master’s and Kaggle laid down to the employer saw them. Done as efficiently and responsibly to the interview people were more confident in my skills.
- Created on platforms Dice, Monster, Glassdor. Fill in there profile and attached resume to the employers easier to find me.
- Filled profile on LinkedIn. Started looking to add recruiters of interesting companies. So Victor saw in the tape positions with a new job and you could choose an interesting position and send your resume.
However, the ability to add to your resume the strongest line came about by accident.
Project on machine learning
The best is Victor as a candidate for employers was the project thelearningmachine.ai. To participate in it was an accident. In December, when I finished the first semester, Victor realized that lack an understanding of artificial intelligence algorithms. He wanted to form a complete picture of their interactions and to understand when and how best to use it.
For that, he began work on the abstracts. Rewrote them, was to map algorithms, were added to each description.
The result of the work he liked, but hampered by a sense that they can only use it. However, Victor wanted to share recycled materials and with a wider audience.
And one day he accidentally stumbled on the group of artificial intelligence at Facebook for the post Russian guy from Amsterdam. He created a website where he planned to create an interactive tutorial on Data Science with a simple explanation of complex algorithms, using many examples and visual information.
By clicking on the link, Victor saw the map of the artificial intelligence algorithms, which was very similar to that written in notes. After that, he contacted the Creator of the site showed examples of what did and offered his assistance. In the end, they began a collaboration.
All winter break Victor wrote the notes for this site, complement them and improve. Did so that other people can conveniently use notes. It was painstaking work, where he thought over each word and example.
By the end of the vacation Victor added the summary link on the website thelearningmachine.ai. And it was the right decision, which helped a lot on interviews.
The first interview
By the end of the first semester of the Victor began to receive invitations to the first interview. He was very nervous for the upcoming interview in English, the knowledge of which was still not entirely sure. Therefore, pre-prepared, so it is beneficial to show yourself to the employer.
Victor 2 day spent writing in a notebook of important details of his past, choosing useful to the employer information that would show his best side. Then memorized the text, so that nothing is forgotten due to stress. At the first interview had specifically periodically to pause, to make the text sound natural. After a dozen interviews it became much easier. Victor used to talk with employers, relaxed, began to tell his story interestingly and enthusiastically.
More interviews
There were still second semester here, the number of interviews increased. All because of the approaching date of graduation and receive permission to work. This also contributed to the increase in the number of projects in the portfolio.
Victor helped the project thelearningmachine.ai. It was asked at almost every interview, noting that this distinguishes it from other job seekers, as it has a real interest in machine learning and beyond work and study.
After all interviews, Victor was in a difficult situation. All with finals and graduation fell on the same week. And it was very busy. Saturday – graduation at new York, Tuesday – interview in Chicago, and on Thursday – interview in Connecticut.
The stages of interviews
A little bit about how to pass an interview. Victor talks about positions on artificial intelligence or machine learning. In other areas it might be otherwise.
Interviews took an average of a couple of months and consisted of several stages:
1. Screening. The conversation with the recruiter about the background and assessment of soft skills.
2. Technical interview. Ask about artificial intelligence algorithms. You need to give technical details, principles of operation, advantages and disadvantages.
3. Coding interview or the case. The most interesting part.
4. The final round in the office
For coding interview you need to write code in real time, so it was seen by the interviewer. For this call with the applicant by video link with the broadcast computer screen, and it solves the problem.
The case interview is more difficult, but much more interesting. It gives the business objective, and 1-2 weeks for the decision. The employer must send the final program and presentation for review.
If the company likes everything, then the applicant is invited to interview in office. There will be communication with managers, engineers and the presentation of the case to employees.
Work in USA after graduation
Of the 3 companies which have offered Viktor a job, he chose Opex Analytics, a Data Science Consultant position. The company has offices across the country, including in new York, where he studied. But Victor is tired of this town and wanted a change of scenery, and so I got to the main office in Chicago.
This company deals with AI consulting, but with a caveat. Instead of the traditional consulting companies presentations on the results of the work they do for their clients a complete software product. To use the can itself to configure it to fit your needs with a simple and intuitive UI interface.
This format is interesting, because having a real impact on the world and allows you to see the results of their labor. Constant turnover of projects were also a plus. Victor regularly works with different industries, which allows to develop very quickly in different industries and to build up expertise.
Features of work in the United States
The whole office is one big open space. In the same room at the next table sat the heads and ordinary employees. You can go to anyone and get an answer to your question. The communication takes place on an equal footing, without taking into account the posts.
All are open to feedback and criticism. Everyone understands that his knowledge is limited, so everyone is happy to share the experience with colleagues and get their feedback. Try to criticize in the format of the approval of the gift, and give advice.
You can work when convenient – simply no graphics. The main thing — to perform tasks. And come and go whenever you want. You can even work from home. Also there is no complex reporting projects either. After the task is completed you just need to write your team in Slack.
Patenting technologies
A little about patenting technology in the United States. This is Victor’s doing, while waiting for a work permit, as it was free time. He remembered the fascination with the subject of aerodynamics in units of robotics, which is engaged during undergraduate.
Victor lifted his notes and research from the time, searched the Internet similar materials and didn’t find any information on such technologies. So I decided to patent them. A few weeks studied the patent in the United States. Formed a plan of action and began to work on it.
First, he translated the record into English and the questionnaire was filled in to apply at the patent Agency of the USA. To increase the coverage of the audience broke the patent on the logical blocks which subsequently did articles with annotations of key words, which were published in many scientific journals.
Plans for the future
Study and work in the United States offer many possibilities. Now Victor’s got a pretty clear plan for further action.
Soon, he plans to work at Opex Analytics. There is still room for growth. The company is working with major customers from different industries that allows Viktor to constantly learn new things and develop professionally.
Then he plans to pay more attention to the business side in the company, not to concentrate only on the technical aspect. For him it is important because there is a desire in the future to make your startup, in which artificial intelligence technologies will work for the good of society. And then the combination of business and technical skills are very useful.