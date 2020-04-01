‘Our mentality helps to survive’: how to cope Ukrainians, remained without work in the United States
Ukrainians, due to the coronavirus found themselves without work in the US, told their stories “Voice of America” and shared how they survive in such conditions.
Pavel Gavrilov working in a dental lab in Maryland. On March 30, he stopped going to work. The pandemic coronavirus laboratory was closed and all workers sent on unpaid leave.
“Due to the fact that doctors cancel meetings with people, we depend on doctors and have to leave, because the lab closed indefinitely, says Paul.
Not to be left without means for living, the family decided to apply for unemployment benefits.
“That is the life should be enough”, — says the man.
Paul hopes that after the crisis the company will retain the job. However, the uncertainty due to the financial situation, the fear of losing a job and anxiety for their health and loved ones do not let it rest.
“I’d say it’s a few presses — says Gavrilov. — Considering you’re watching the news all over the world. But for all that we have to remain calm, to observe the rules of hygiene and to listen to what they say in the government.”
For those who are out of work, you have two options: either apply for state aid for unemployment, or looking for a temporary part time. Many companies continue to work during a pandemic, looking for additional staff — for example, companies in the disinfection of houses or shipping.
It tells the recruiter Irina Navoiy, many companies are looking for workers for delivery to the stores where needed.
“Especially if you can drive a car, you can find a temporary job until the crisis, not to sit idle, — said Irina. Because, first is money, and the second — the moral state.”
Irina Navoiy works in recruters company in California. She and her husband have to make a plan in case of unemployment. A lot of their savings, the family holding in shares, which cost from-for crisis have fallen significantly.
“We have shares and they went down, — says Irina. — I don’t even want to count how many we lost today”.
The loss is also says Oksana Korpos, the owner of a small business in new York. Because of the pandemic, Oksana completely shut down your business. All employees were left without work and no chance for state aid.
“For many employees this will be a difficult situation because they are independent contractors, — says Oksana. — They cannot file for unemployment benefits”.
They don’t know how long it will last.
Most of the people with whom we spoke, are convinced that the crisis could be reduced if people are serious about a pandemic, and requirements of the authorities.
“I have a crazy anger at people, — says Oksana. Those, who walks, who says that it doesn’t matter. Yes, this is very important because due to the fact that you are walking, then we can not stand. And now we may become bankrupt due to the fact that you walk.”
However, the Ukrainians we talked to, optimistic about the crisis. Pavel Gavrilov is planning assignments for the duration of the quarantine, and another says it’s an opportunity to spend more time with his wife.
“To devote his time to family relations, because we are constantly on the move, we always have little time,’ he says. — So we can just stop for a moment and devote time to his family”.
“Still, I think it’s our Ukrainian mentality, — says Oksana Corpus. — We are accustomed to crisis situations.”
Here in the US, lucky for those who migrated from the Ukraine, said Oksana. In her opinion, the Ukrainian mentality helps to survive.
