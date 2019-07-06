‘Our nation is stronger today than ever before’: what trump said in a speech on Independence Day
The President of the United States Donald trump surrounded by military vehicles and dozens of American flags noted the contribution of American servicemen in the development of the United States during a speech in honor of the celebration of the independence Day of the country.
The event attracted crowds of supporters and protesters, writes USA Today.
“Our nation is stronger today than ever before,” said trump.
Trump said that the country’s future “lies on the shoulders of men and women willing to protect her”.
“While we remain faithful to, until we remember our great history and as long as we do not cease to fight for a better future, nothing will happen that America will not be able to do,” he said.
The celebration of Independence Day in Washington (D.C.) included a military parade, music, and political demonstrations.
Trump supporters and protesters staged rallies from Pennsylvania Avenue to the National Mall. It all happened rather quietly, but still between the protesters broke out one minor fight.
Telling the story of George Washington and other revolutionaries who defeated the British colonialists for more than two centuries ago, trump also highlighted each branch of the modern U.S. army, including his proposed cosmic forces.
Trump also reminded us of the achievements of Alexander Graham bell and the telephone, to the Wright brothers and the plane. In addition, the President promised to “set the American flag on Mars”.
At some point trump was so fascinated by it that I forgot about historical accuracy. Speaking about the American revolution, he said, “Our army has conquered the air, she rammed strengthen, she seized the airports, she did everything that had to do.” The head of state seems to have forgotten that in the eighteenth century in America was not of air travel and, accordingly, airports.
While trump spoke, Abrams tanks and armored Bradley was exhibited on the platform at the Lincoln Memorial. Air Force One flew over a cloudy evening sky, when the President and first lady Melania trump has risen on the improvised stage in front of the Memorial.
Trump periodically pauses in his speech to pay attention to flying in the sky military vehicles — from helicopters to Coast guard bomber stealth B-2. Despite the fact that local air traffic controllers warned that the weather may interfere with the parade, the show went according to schedule.
The 47-minute speech ended with “Battle hymn of the Republic”, which was performed by a military band and chorus. During the event, there was also the marching song of the army, Navy and air force (VVS).
Trump also noted that he spoke near the spot where Martin Luther king Jr. delivered his speech “I Have a dream” in 1963.
Maybe someone refused to attend the event due to rainy weather, but trump’s supporters occupied the entire square in front of the stage and on both sides of the reflecting pool, which stretches from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument.
“The same American spirit that inspired our founding fathers, supported us throughout our history, — said trump. — To this day, this spirit permeates the veins of every American patriot. He lives in each of you.”
Trump said that the idea to hold a parade on the Independence Day came to him during a visit to events in honor of Bastille Day in Paris two years ago. He has long talked about wanting to organize a similar event in Washington that would be dedicated to the military forces of the United States.
But critics have accused him that it turns traditionally non-partisan Independence Day celebration into a political event.
In celebration for the upcoming of the President’s speech around the Lincoln Memorial was enclosed a huge area, which did not have invitations people could not get to the monument. Critics have pointed out that event tickets trump were supporters and members of the Republican party, while the population as a whole are unable to attend the celebration.
It was the first case when the presidential administration was organizing the Independence Day celebration since the administration of Richard Nixon held a celebratory event on 4 July 1970. Nixon then was out of town, but he made a speech via video.
Then, as this year, the celebration was accompanied by rallies of opponents of the President. The activists brought to the rally blow-up doll as a baby in a diaper with a face of trump, but had to remove due to bad weather. In addition, the meeting delivered a 16-foot (5 m) robot “Dumping Trump” depicting the President sitting on a gold toilet in the cap in the style of the MAGA with the inscription: “Make America great again: tell me impeachment”.
Thus the supporters of the trump in bright red caps with the slogan “Make America great again,” answered the opponents with the slogans: “I love America! I love America!”