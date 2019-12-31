Our people 2019: immigrants who have achieved success in the United States
To start a new life in a new country is always a tough decision, followed by a long road full of UPS and downs. Immigrants sometimes need to put a lot more effort than indigenous people to adapt and build their own history. Our heroes — the people who decided to move to USA and achieved success in a new place. We gathered in one material the history of immigrants, which are written in 2019.
Ukrainian startup for $500 million in Silicon valley
Founded by Ukrainians in Silicon valley People.ai for more than three years helps its clients to develop business and increase revenues. The company already estimated at $ 500 million.
Developed by artificial intelligence automatiseret a huge part of the company customers. The program accompanies each sale from start to finish, checks the productivity and gives advice on how to sign the contract. It saves customers from 20% to 30% of the time.
The idea was born over 3 years ago in the Ukrainian Oleg Roginskaya. His investor was familiar Cawing Makhawi. Oleg has rented a house and gathered there a few engineers, the Ukrainians were there too, and thus was born People.ai. Now the company employs 150 people in 5 offices in San Francisco (CA), Kiev (Ukraine), new York (NY), Los Angeles (CA) and London (UK).
A successful farm in the United States, created by the immigrant from Russia
Oksana Bocharova is a professional agriculturist and American farmer. In the US she realized her dream and began producing organic products in Maryland.
“None of us ever dreamed about emigration and about the fact that we here find ourselves and the land. It was all a matter of chance and circumstances, did not think then and do not dream”, — says Oksana.
Together with her husband she came from Belgorod region, Russia, to improve their financial position. Found a job in Maryland, but the husband decided to return home. Oksana at the children and took part in the state program USA, which helps to buy land to beginning farmers. She bought a plot of land and a tractor.
Now farm Oksana — role model. The business model it created, exploring the younger generation of future professionals, who are brought to the farm for tours. Dream family Bocharov — to create a farm field dinners small seasonal restaurant, which will differ from others.
The unique operation, a Russian surgeon living in the United States
Vadim Gushchin, who is a practicing surgical oncologist and Director of two Oncology clinics in Baltimore, Maryland. Vadim managed not only to continue his medical education in the United States, but also to become well-known and respected specialist.
Vadim was born and grew up in Moscow, moved to the United States for 26 years after graduating from medical school. Went to get into residency and finish his medical education in the United States of America.
“In America, as written in the textbooks, as we are taught on the tests, exactly what happens in real life. There is no difference, it is not necessary to forget what you were taught, and the beginning of professional activity: to do things differently — in contrast to the Russian medical education,” says Gushchin.
Vadim Gushchin performs a unique surgery for peritoneal carcinomatosis, as well as other operations, including using the Da Vinci robot. Patients recover in two times faster than after laparoscopic surgery.
Also Gushchin has created an educational project in Russia, recruited students for distance learning of Russian oncologists, where it now employs 60 young doctors. The biggest dream of the surgeon to introduce a system of education residency in Russia.
Russian pancakes from Belarusian in America
Alex Sparrow – owner of Bel-Feast Food, which has several years of successfully feeding the residents of Washington and surrounding areas the Russian and Belarusian food. After moving to the United States, Alex has acquired a “food truck” – popular in business.
Alex hails from Grodno, Belarus. There, he received a law degree, then got a job in a company selling computers, was promoted to Director in 2011, when the financial crisis came and the economy went into decline, great prospects were not seen and so I decided to try life in another country. So he moved to the United States.
Go in stages, first worked with Russian-speaking friends as a loader, then I started to learn English, worked for Uber, traveled to D.C. and saw all that was happening. Communication to passengers has led to the fact that one of them was a friend of the food trackist and told about this business. Alexey became interested in and created the only on the coast of the food-Trak with Russian food.
For 4 years the company sold 50 thousand pancakes, as well as many other national dishes and treats.
“You’re in the US retain their cultural traditions and nobody interferes. Washington — revealing, there’s a little balance. I’m a little flattered that we run here, near the White house. I like it,” admits Alex.
Ukrainka won the US show with trained cats
Circus cat, trained Ukrainian women Svetlana and Marina Savitskii conquered America from the jury show America’s Got Talent to the guests of the new York circus spectacular performances. Animals perform complex tricks and even jump through hoops, through training (and treats).
Marina and Svetlana Sawicki came to the America’s Got Talent in 2018 in order to demonstrate the abilities of their wards. At first the judges did not hide his disappointment and disdain when he saw the scene cats. They were ready to say goodbye to the girls, but decided to give them a chance.
In the end, the jury praised the originality of the performances. And the hall applauded standing.
A year after the show America’s Got Talent Sawicki speak to your cats in the new York circus, Big Apple Circus, where they have great success.
A unique development of Russian scientist in Alaska
Philip Amstislavskii, Professor at the University of Alaska and a passionate environmentalist, enjoys spending time in the woods, and fishing. Philip wants to save mankind from harmful waste, he invented the organic material with the properties of the foam, and hopes to introduce it in mass production.
Philip was born in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals. In the 90s, when perestroika began and emigration for Russian Jews was open, his family moved to Israel. He began to look for himself and went to travel the world. First appeared in Northern Europe, then in Los Angeles, then in new York. Philip now lives and works in Alaska.
“We have created a huge problem. Plastic is a convenient material for the last 100 years has taken the world by surprise. We don’t know how to handle it because it’s new material,” says Philip.
Scientist develops biomaterials, which can be the alternative to the plastic and do not create or create the minimum damage to the environment. Using natural mushroom, Philip developed a special material that allows you to create a packaging for fish resembling wood, and clean to get this fish over long distances.
“I would like to devote the next years of work to create projects and studies that would have created a symbiosis rather than conflict between human activity and nature, says Philip. — I wish our children could participate in a world where such an understanding exists and where they can develop and live an interesting, healthy and creative life.”
Retoucher from Odessa, working in Hollywood
Odessa Leo Sawicki always loved photography, but decided to study stem cells. When he realized that happy seen more and more photographers than scientists gave up science. After winning a green card he decided to move to America. Today, his posters adorn Times Square in new York, “closing a half of the world”.
The family won a green card and Sawicki went to the United States. For a year and a half before that, he watched the master-class two retouchers Simon Raible and Lisa Kearney, who for more than 30 years in Hollywood. Impressed and wrote to them. The answer he got almost immediately.
“They wrote that they liked my work and they are happy to meet you. After a few months I knew that I would come, and again they wrote. They helped me with an initial list of agencies to which you can send to summary”, — said Leo.
Savitsky now runs a full-time Retoucher-finisher in the Agency Trailer Park in Hollywood. He has worked on dozens of films, promotional materials and photo shoots of actors. Of the latest and famous – “Why women kill”, “star Trek”, “Spy”, “X-Men”.
Soviet mathematician working in Google
Dimitri Kanevsky develops products that help people to communicate with loved ones, colleagues, mobile devices, and the whole world.
Lost hearing, he learned to lip-read, graduated from Moscow state University, became a PhD, moved to the USA and now works as a researcher at Google.
The last 40 years, Dmitry is developing devices and technologies that help people with hearing impairments. Among the inventions device that allows me to “hear” with the skin, and app that translates the text of the speech of people with a strong accent, stuttering, and other speech peculiarities.
The inventor has created a machine for lip reading, got to Google and helped to develop an algorithm to automatically create captions on YouTube.
Ukrainian rescues drug addicts in the United States
Sergey Volyansky has created a successful company to repair homes. He employs in it, which, as he once managed to give up drugs. He helps them to undergo rehabilitation and training craft.
From Ukraine, Sergey came in 2001: parents took him and his brother to America, hoping to rid of the multiple dependencies. The Christian family moved on the program of religious refugees. At age 15, he thought I would live to a maximum of 30. But the US was even worse — adolescents tried hard drugs and has slipped to the bottom.
One day mom read a story in the newspaper about a man who was a drug addict, and next to it was the pastor who took him to his rehabilitation program. Mom said, “Either you go to the program, or leave and live elsewhere in his life.” Sergei went there for three years. For the past 14 years he does not drink substance.
Sergey has created a non-profit organization that rehabilitates drug and alcohol addicts in two phases: exit from the relationship, and then occupational therapy, the ability to earn and save money and finally a complete change of life.
“Ideally, what I want in the end to see is a person who is in the process of recovery and adjustment in the social sphere got acquainted with the girl or guy, have a family, at the outlet they have money for housing, there is a profession, a job and a good income, have friends, society and a chance for a brand new life. In this form we work”, — says Sergey.
Ukrainians in the United States makes headphones for Beyonce and Jay Z
Vitaliy Belonozhko – founder 64Audio, which makes professional music headphones. In the 1990s he was still a child left in the United States. There’s a guy for a long time lived in poverty, and in 2008-m did in the bedroom the first pair of headphones. Now technique it brand buy Kanye West, Jay Z, and “Okean Elzy”.
To 10 years he lived in the Cherkasy region in Ukraine. In 1992, the family moved Vitali and 7 children in the United States, where he went to school and grew up, met his future wife.
One day the wife of Vitaly needed monitor headphones. Musicians use them on stage, to hear how music sounds in the hall. New cost about $600, he could not afford it. And then I remembered that he has an old broken, so I decided to try to fix them. It took more than a year. The result is headphones was “ugly appearance”, but gave good sound. Later, such requests began to refer friends.
In July 2010, Vitaly registered company. Six months the headphones were doing in the bedroom of the house.
In 2015 headphones ordered Beyonce. Or rather, not she personally, and her monitor engineer (the person who is involved in the selection of musical equipment for artists). They cost $2 thousand Now Vitali doesn’t remember all the international stars who have ordered its products. Was Kanye West, Bon Jovi, OneRepublic, and Jay Z. the Average price of a single order is $3,600.
Russian police special forces in the US
Michael Broom – police in San MATEO, near San Francisco. He serves in a special unit to combat money laundering and human trafficking. Michael also founded the organization of Ranger Road, which helps veterans adapt to civilian life.
Michael was born in Almaty, Kazakhstan. In childhood parents moved him to Mariupol and from there to Rome. After Rome, the family moved to America in Sacramento, California. In 2003, Michael went into the army, was sent to the combat zone three times: twice to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. After he returned to Sacramento, where he studied at the police Academy.
After the Academy he was invited to San MATEO, where Michael became a police officer, and then the employee of division on fight against crime, working undercover. Address to it the people returning from service in the army. Michael began to wonder what helped him to recover and not be in depression after serving in hot spots — and decided to help other people.
Thus was born the idea of creating a Road Ranger, a nonprofit Association of veterans who provide support to veterans of all military areas.
“In the framework of Ranger Road we hold events and programs that children, with our support, could move forward step by step, — says Mikhail. They want help but don’t know how to find her. And it’s not those people who will ask about it.”
Odessa businessman became a billionaire in the USA
A native of Odessa businessman Vlad Shmunis has become a dollar billionaire thanks to a recent deal that made his company RingCentral, according to Forbes. RingCentral is based in Belmont, California and provides corporate services related to telephony, messaging, video conference, etc.
The shmunis and his family immigrated to the United States in the 1970-ies. After graduating from the University of California at San Francisco with a master’s degree in computer science, he got an engineer to work in one of Silicon valley startups.
Before you start RingCentral, shmunis the in 1992 founded Ring Zero Systems, a company developing software for corporate communications. In 1999, the Shmunis RingCentral launched along with Vendramin, who was previously an engineer at Ring Zero and Motorola.
According to Forbes, the state of Shmunis, who served as General Director of RingCentral, is now estimated at $1.3 billion.
An immigrant from Belarus has achieved success in the American bodybuilding
Anton Antipov – known bodybuilder and fitness model, co-founder and co-owner of the fitness club Gee Gym in Miami. He came to the US from Belarus as a teenager and soon received a contract to work in the modeling business. However, after many years working as a model Anton decided to devote himself to his favorite hobby – bodybuilding.
Anton’s family moved to the United States in 1996. Then the boy watched movies on VHS — “the Terminator”, “Rambo”, his favorite hero was Arnold Schwarzenegger. When 20 years old Anton went to Manhattan, he approached the agents so he was in the world of fashion, where over shooting the fitness models were obtained from 3 to 15 thousand dollars a day.
One agent told Anton that there is an entity that develops a new direction “Beach bodybuilding”. It was in 2011. Told to wear shorts and to go on stage — not ready, he took the 4th place. Speaking at the Arnold Classic in Ohio, he took 3rd place. On a bronze coin depicts Arnold. After a tough competition Schwarzenegger himself came to Anton and shook his hand.
“The feeling was that a dream come true,” says the athlete. Now he is a recognized celebrity.
In Miami Anton opened a fitness club you’ve always dreamed of. Many come there just because there is training Antipov.
Ukrainians in the U.S. has created a successful company by $1 billion
Check English spelling Grammarly is known and loved by tens of millions of users around the world. A few years ago, managing partner at AVentures Capital Yevgen Sysoyev Grammarly was estimated at $100 million. Since then, the number of service users has increased tenfold, and increased the assessment to $1 billion Grammarly was founded by three Ukrainians Alexei Shevchenko, max Litvin and Dmitry Leader.
Alex Shevchenko and Maksim Lytvyn met in the late 1990s while studying at the International Christian University in Ukraine. All training was conducted in English, and the teachers were native Americans. During the study, the two friends and the idea of the first joint business – service check student work for plagiarism MyDropBox.
After the start of sales MyDropBox joined the Blackboard Developer Network and has developed a plugin called SafeAssignment for the largest U.S. educational platform Blackboard, which allows you to test the user experience Blackboard for plagiarism.
Then the Grammarly team was joined by the third co-founder – Dmitry Leader. He first worked as a developer in MyDropBox, and after its sale he was the project of adaptation of the product to the requirements of Blackboard. Base Grammarly Maxim and Alex offered him the role of technical partner in the new project. Tell how they did it.
Ukrainka created a unique Playground in the United States
A place where children can play and adults, physically healthy, and people with disabilities: blind, deaf, children with autism. The first such court appeared in California 4 years ago. Monthly it is visited by 25 thousand people. Local authorities have allocated tens of millions of dollars to build such sites. And came up with and implemented the idea of a Ukrainian woman — Elena Villareal.
Under US law, every Playground needs to be adapted for children with special needs. However, builders often perform only the minimum standards: for example, in the sawdust stuck wheel carriages, and on the hill in children with physical limitations arise instead of the positive opposite emotion.
So the woman, finding venues where they could play the two children went to the city Council of Palo Alto. Officials acknowledged that such structures in the city. They agreed to allocate the land plot under the condition that Elena will find a way to build such a site.
Elena has assembled a team of like-minded people and after 7 years of project development, negotiations and fundraising appeared Playground “Magic Bridge” — Magical Bridge Playground.
Russian ballet school and ballet Academy in the United States
Vera Altunina is the founder and artistic Director of International ballet theatre and International dance Academy in Seattle, Washington. Graduate of St. Petersburg Conservatory managed to build one of the best in the US, ballet companies and educate budding dancers.
Vera was born in Siberia. Engaged in ballet as he can remember. In Russia then had two of the best places where a girl can dance: Leningrad and Moscow, where the best ballet schools and theatres. Faith has always had the desire to go to Petersburg, to study there, to live, to continue to implement his dream.
In 10 years she went to school in Leningrad, then in the academic Leningrad Conservatory named after Rimsky-Korsakov, where he received the education of a choreographer-choreographer. It fell just at a time when the iron curtain gradually began to melt. After the restructuring in the 1992-1993 year the Conservatory came one of the leaders of the project, which was called the Peace Child (“Child of peace”). They needed a choreographer, and Faith agreed. It called for a return visit to America, Vera received an invitation to come to USA and try your opportunities.
When Faith created the Academy, she wanted to have a theatre to create performances and to educate its dancers — it would be logical. Therefore, in parallel formed, and theatre, and school.
“The art of a lot of money not earn, but to be happy it’s very possible,” admits Faith.
11-year-old son of Russian immigrants became a world champion and the USA
Daniel Novikov – 11-year-old world champion and the United States in ballroom dancing. The mother of Daniel in the US owns a dance Studio and she trains her son. According to her, despite the recognition and success, Daniel remains a child, likes to have fun and enjoys spending time with friends.
The boy invites you to his room and shows the most important Cup — awarded for winning the world championship in ballroom dancing in 2018. The room walls and cabinets are literally covered with a variety of awards, almost all first places in competitions and contests.
Daniel two coach dance — Alla and Alex.
“Also known as my mom and dad — jokes boy. — I became a champion thanks to them and the care and work that they put in my classes”.
With her future husband Alexander and Alla met in the Russian city of Saratov, in the dance Studio. Since then the pair is inseparable. Alexander really wanted to show the woman you love California — which he did. After 5 years of work in America, the couple have saved the money and decided to open a dance business. And their son became world champion.
“We need to continue to learn and never give up, — says 11-year-old boy. That’s what I did to become a champion.”
An immigrant from Ukraine, became a successful coach in USA
Now Catherine Zenkin — coach on the formation of thinking and CEO of a multimillion-dollar brand Manifestation Babe. The book of Senchinoj takes 1st place in sales on Amazon, she is one of the top 100 podcasts on the topic of “Health and self-improvement” and runs an online community, which has 200 thousand women Millennials.
But probably the most impressive achievement of Senchinoj is that already by the age of 26 she was able to earn a few million, for immigrants from Ukraine began a radical transformation in just three years.
According to Katherine, shortly after her birth, the mob drove her family out of the house in Ukraine. The girl’s parents, grandma and grandpa had to leave a comfortable, luxurious and wealthy life, and secretly, under cover of night, to flee to Los Angeles, California, with $900 in his pocket. Not having a steady income, stability, and not knowing the language, parents were forced to work hard to ensure the family’s future. Soon his parents divorced.
One day, after the seminar, Tony Robbins, Catherine realized that all the decisions that she had taken up to that moment was not for its own sake: for the sake of comfort, to get approval or to please others. Then she began to try to create your own version of success.
The girl from Ukraine creates a unique DNA robot in USA
Sophia’s parents Lysenko emigrated from Lviv to United States when she was 3.5 years. Now Sofia is 17 and she is negotiating with the large pharmaceutical companies of the USA about cooperation.
She has created artificial robot macromolecule which is capable to deliver drugs in brain cells of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The invention of Sofia has won in the prestigious science competition, the Google Science Fair at the regional level.
Two years ago the girl was fascinated by the idea of finding ways to deliver medication to a diseased portion of the brain, bypassing all barriers in the human body.
“The problem is that around the brain has a protective layer, it is very important, it protects the brain from viruses, but when we try to deliver to the brain of drugs, often this barrier they do not miss,” says Sophie.
So Sofia, using knowledge of biology, computer programming, chemistry, coding, physics and mathematics came up with a capsule-robot, the size of DNA that can overcome this barrier.
“The Soviet terminator” from an American series
The third season of “strange cases” series, Netflix hit a record number of viewers for the first few days — dedicated to the struggle of American teenagers not only monsters from the other world, but also with the Soviet army at the height of the Cold war.
The face of the “evil Russian” was a cold-blooded killer Gregory performed by Andrey Ivchenko. His image is filled with references to “the Terminator” James Cameron, released in 1984 — a year before the events of the third season.
Ivchenko was born in Ukraine, less than a year he lived in Russia and after his return to his homeland and the collapse of the USSR emigrated. First to Europe, then to Canada and then to USA. He has played in several notable projects like the series “Carrier” and the movie “triple x: Global domination”, but that “Very strange things” were yet the highest point of his career.
Ukrainian businessman, became a successful startups in the US
“Hi, I’m Eugene and I’m a weirdo. This is the story of how and why in 2016 I left my successful Ukrainian business and co-founded us start-up. It is also the story of what prompted me to this step. Complex, the most important and best step of my life” — as Eugene Elections begins his story.
Today he is the co — founder and chief engineer of a startup that helps people and growing fast.
“Three years ago I was in hell. I was invited to the role of lead technical Advisor to the Boston start-up accelerator Techstars. This three-month program, during which several start-up teams are not sleeping, not eating, not doing anything besides food, compelling enough, the investor wrote a check. In the Techstars Boston Spring 2016 these teams have met 14.
I was a technical Advisor or “that guy who knows exactly what to do with the technology.” It’s like you’re in hell 24/7 putting pressure on the pedals at the same time 14 bikes in the fire. Upside down. Venous connected to the coffee machine. So the dream, you only heard from Wikipedia and from Google’s contextual advertising”, — says Eugene.
At Techstars Eugene met her future partner, Anthony, who asked him to become the co-owner and chief engineer YayPay service for automation of accounts receivable.
The Ukrainian, Manager of NASA satellites
A former journalist with 20 years of experience, Andrey Vasilyev (Dorji Batu) for 2 years working at NASA. During this time he managed to write a book about space exploration – “Francesca. Lady trajectories”. Andrew told why from the satellite operation depends on the Internet and mobile communications why it calculates the trajectory of the spacecraft manually and is it easy to get a job in NASA.
“The trajectory of all spacecraft, rotating in earth orbit, affected by various factors: earth gravity, moon gravity, solar wind, radiation, electromagnetic fields, the inertia from the last correction … Many factors, — says Andrey. — In space there is no resistance. Final inertia after the last correction is maintained, and gradually the subject moves us in the wrong direction. So once in 10-15 days required trajectory and orientation. The satellite begins to deviate from the path and change orientation. At this stage, we intervene.
Take telemetry from two points, find out the actual location of the satellite. Comparing these two points — A and b — calculate the actual trajectory. Based on the error machine that calculates the frequency and strength of pulses of the motors to bring the satellite in the desired orientation and trajectory”.
Ukrainian developer has created a popular resort in new York
Mountain lake, lake George, three hours drive from new York city, is a popular getaway from the heat and bustle of the city. One of the local resorts belongs to Ukrainians: brother and sister, Yuri and Kristina the Parsnips.
This place they required her father Yuri Pasternak. His life story is a unique example of the invincibility of the human spirit and reward hard work. Pasternak, Sr. was born in Ukraine before the war, but the war has survived 5 concentration camps: Auschwitz, Bruttig, Dora-Mittelbau, Ellrich and Bergen-Belsen. One brother died in Auschwitz, the second brother survived the concentration camps but lost his family. Father was liberated by the Americans, and weighed 87 pounds (39 kg). He was rescued, he lived several years in Germany, and then moved to Philadelphia.
In America he met his future wife Olga, who was a native of Drohobych and also experienced the horrors of war. The first 8 years he worked hard on the construction of the factory set aside earned to buy land and to start their own business.
According to the son, the father wanted to be close to the Ukrainian community, and when I arrived at lake George in upstate new York, saw a local nature, she reminded him about Ukraine. He fell in love with this place, called brother, left his job and bought the land here. In 1957, Yuri-elder personally built the first buildings of the recreation center. Now work here and live his children.
Ukrainian became a renowned chemist in the United States
Basil Lubchenco is a famous American chemist with Ukrainian roots, and in addition he is the actor of Russian drama theatre. He told the story of his success and how he manages to combine serious academic work and Hobbies that bring pleasure.
Basil graduated from the Kiev Department of the Moscow physico-technical Institute. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Moscow, she studied at the master in Kiev. In 1992, when things are in Kiev, as everywhere, was bad, and many of his friends began to arrive in the graduate school of American Universities, Basil also had the chance.
“I came to America with $ 6 in his pocket. My exams were paid by the funds for the flight from new York to Pittsburgh and taxi gave me $200, after all there are only six left – and so began my story of an immigrant”, — said Vasily.
“A Professor of chemistry at UH (University of Houston) is one of the rising stars of American science,” wrote about it in 2008, the magazine of the University of Houston. Vassily Lubchenko among the 16 others were awarded the Foundation the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation and was awarded the title of one of the most promising young U.S. scientists for research in the field of electric properties of amorphous materials.
The Ukrainian worked as the assistant to Mickey Rourke
Having been in the States 10 years ago, Dmitry Korniychuk immediately realized that this is his country. He told his story of immigration — how it accidentally became the personal assistant to Mickey Rourke about life in Hollywood.
“Blanks was not – I was flying, essentially, nowhere. At first, stayed with a friend and thought that my English and experience in show business to find a job easily. But of course, everything went not so smoothly,” — says Dmitry.
Once Dmitry had to call a friend, a native of Russia: “What are you even doing?”. Dmitry confessed that nothing, and stocks of money are close to zero. And he began to ask very strange questions: “do you Like dogs?”, “Do you know the etiquette?”, “Can you drive?” “Understand whether you’re in the box?”.
“I did not understand, than honestly, — says Dmitry. — “Why do you ask?” – “A friend of mine is looking for a mate” – “Well, you can try. How old is he?” – “62”. Well, I think, an adult uncle.”
Only when I drove in Beverly hills, Dmitry realized that they didn’t even ask who was going, what people do – what are we going to talk?
Decided to quickly find out: “Say, who’re we going?” – “Well… you know this man”. – “How do I know if I don’t know anyone here?” “Well… well, it’s Mickey Rourke”.
The singer made a million in California
Anna Vasilko said that in his childhood there were no signs of her career in the sphere of high technologies. The daughter of a Forester, she grew up in Rakov, in 30 kilometers from Minsk, and after school and music lessons spent a lot of time in the family garden. After the release of the girl entered the faculty of engineering and Economics, and after graduating decided to try their hand in the United States.
Anna sent a summary of almost a hundred companies and interviewed dozens of times. On the issue of the importance of the diploma in employment Anna replies that it definitely helps if the candidate studied at the University with a great reputation (for example, at Stanford or Harvard). About the Belarusian universities in the Valley do not know why the Belarusians to be seen at the level of summary is much more difficult.
First job Anna became Google. She got the position of test engineer in the project Google wallet through an intermediary company Epam. And seriously approached the choice of the next place. Looking for a young company that is making technically complex and interesting product, which has a healthy culture and great growth potential. Her choice fell on Twilio, and after a couple of weeks, she accepted their job offer.
“One of the most exciting and climactic moments — the release of Twilio on the new York stock exchange, — has told Anna. The company’s shares, including the shares of all employees, is available for sale/purchase in public. This is the moment of truth, when employees become millionaires and multimillionaires”.
An immigrant from the Soviet Union became a sought-after Director in the United States
Alik Sakharov — 59 years, he is a cameraman and Director, came to the United States and the Soviet Union at the age of 22 years and not knowing the English language. Even if you live in the taiga, you’ve definitely heard at least a couple of series on which he worked. Among them is the acclaimed “house of cards” and the most popular show of our time “Game of thrones”.
His first films, the future Director made at a very young age — my mother bought a camera and asked to take off as growing his younger brother. But the real love of cinema and the creativity he instilled in the films of Andrei Tarkovsky.
His mother really wanted to leave the country, and eventually they immigrated to the United States. According to him, the first years of life in new York was for him extremely difficult, but in the end, he gradually found himself. Sugars said that the US success comes to those who are not sitting idly by.
Ukrainians in the United States went from being a Builder to a Apple employee
Bogdan Polovko 26 years, and he is a programmer. The guy was born in the Transcarpathian town of Irshava, graduated from the Kiev military Lyceum named after Ivan Bohun, dropped out of University in the Czech Republic and moved to new York. There he made repairs in offices and apartments in Manhattan, and then became a programmer and got a job at Apple. Bogdan has lived in the U.S. for more than five years and returned to Kiev. Now he lives at the hem and working as a software engineer in an American startup BetterPT.
In Prague Bogdan began clinical depression, but there was no money for treatment. He couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. Quit University and returned to Ukraine. Depression continued, and he began to look for a way out and read books and articles about how to treat it. In the end, learned to live with it. Bogdan moved to the US in the 1990s at the invitation of the cross, worked as a Builder, became a citizen and founded his own construction company.
First I worked on construction sites, sweeping debris and Stripping area. Then joined the construction crew. In his spare time began to look for themselves and educate ourselves on Coursera. In the evenings, studied psychology and programming. For six months he learned all the basics of creating algorithms and started looking for a job for the position Junior Frontend Developer. The work has borne fruit: one day, Anton said, “Congratulations, you passed the interview, welcome to Apple.”
As a family out of Donetsk began a new life in the United States
This move 37-year-old Andrew Vlatko from Makiivka calls the venture a high level. In 2015 together with his family he in the United States of America. Andrew spoke about the new challenges in a foreign country, looking for work, expenses and American medicine.
Until 2014, Andrew owned an advertising Agency: purchased new equipment for work, building a house for a big family, expanded the business, glad that everything is possible and impossible. After the war it came to the so-called “representatives of the new government.” Threatening, demanding money and dictate their terms of doing business in “DNR”. After the failure began to beat.
“We are on the same day, dropped everything and went to his brother in Kiev, — says Andrey. — Realized that the old life is over for us forever. Thank God, still alive.”
In the winter of 2015, a little recovered from the beating, I decided to go at the invitation of friends in the United States. Once in the States, met with even among the Pitmen, who at that time lived in the U.S. for more than 25 years. They offered to stay with them, instead of spending money on a hotel. After spending some time in the States, I learned about new problems at home — my brother the Bank took the flat and to return to him could not. On the advice of friends, family decided to seek political asylum from the authorities of the United States of America.