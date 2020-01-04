Our people are looking for ICE
Three natives of Uzbekistan are on the list of the most wanted men of the Department of internal security of the United States, in particular, their investigation involved the immigration and customs control. They all worked for a company that provided services for hire. Wanted hired illegal immigrants for their further exploitation.
In June 2005, the Office of homeland security for immigration and customs enforcement (HSI) in Kansas city has started an investigation against the company Giant Labour Solutions (GLS), which provided services for hire. The investigation was opened after he received information about three people from Uzbekistan who hired illegal immigrants.
Since the result of HSI was joined by the following agencies: FBI, Department of labor, internal revenue Service, the Department of revenue of Kansas and the Service of citizenship and immigration USA. A special task force pursued the conspiracy GLS over the next four years.
In may 2009, GLS was indicted for involuntary human trafficking and fraud in Contracting for foreign labor, which was the first application of these laws in the United States.
Three of the accused member of the plot — Sandjar Agzamov, Nodir Yunusov and Shukurov Rustamjon — fled from the United States and remains a fugitive to this day.
In January 2010, the indictment consisted of 59 cases of forced labour and 20 cases of fraud in contracts with foreign workers.
At the same time, more than 40 victims of trafficking were rescued in Kansas city and St. Louis, Missouri; Casper, WY; Panama city, FL; Fairfax District, VA; and overland Park, Kansas.