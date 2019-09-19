‘Our peoples are United by common history’: Putin has called Israel a Russian-speaking country
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Israel is Russian-speaking state, and that the two countries have a common history and extensive family ties.
Israel is home to the world’s largest population of Russian Jews, most of whom emigrated there from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. According to studies, about 17% of Israel’s population are Russian-speaking.
“We believe Israel Russian-speaking countries”, — Putin said Tuesday at the annual conference of the Fund “Keren ha-Yesod” in Moscow.
“Russians and Israelis have family and friendship ties. Our peoples are United by common and often tragic pages in history,” he said.
Putin noted that Russia has invited the Israeli leaders in Moscow to participate in the events next year, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of world war II.
“The positions of Russia and Israel, the peoples of our countries coincide. We consider completely unacceptable any attempts to revise the outcome of the war, distort the truth or to justify fascism”.