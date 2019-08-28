“Our President is an idiot”: the Brazilians EN masse apologize to Brigitte macron for the act Bolsonaro…
Social networks are rapidly gaining popularity hashtags #DesculpaBrigitte and #PardonBrigitte (Sorry, Brigitte). Brazilians massively apologize to the first lady of France for the act of its President Zaira Bolsonaro. One of the supporters Bolsonaro spaced on a Facebook post where he compared a photo of the couple Makron with the image Bolsonaro and his third, 37-year-old wife Michelle. “Now I know why the macron is pursuing Bolsonaro?”, — was signed collage. And the Brazilian President wrote in reply: “don’t humiliate the guy, ha ha ha”.
Emmanuel macron found the words Brazilian colleagues extremely rude and said that “it’s sad — especially for the most Bolsonaro and for Brazilians”, who deserve a better leader. “The Brazilian, probably ashamed of their President. said macron. And he was right.
“I’m sorry for our President. He’s an idiot,” wrote one of the wearer of the network from that country.
Residents of Brazil is also covered Madame macron compliments in different languages, calling it beautiful and amazing. As Politico writes, the Brazilian Ambassador in France, Luis Fernando Serra stated in an interview with French television that Brigitte macron “a very beautiful, charming, very elegant and very smart” woman.
Apologized to France and the famous Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho, author of the novel “the Alchemist”. He called the behavior Bolsonaro “hysterical”, condemning his remarks about “France, the French President and the French first lady.”
Brigitte Makron, how to write the French media, was moved by this show of support.
Bolsonaro long known for its racist, homophobic and sexist remarks. So, in 2014, during a debate with the Senator-a woman, Maria do Rosário, he said: “I wouldn’t have been raped because you don’t deserve it”. In April 2017 he had said in his speech: “I Have five children. Four sons, but the fifth child, I was weak, and had a daughter”.
