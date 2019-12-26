‘Our winters now are not like before’: what is happening with the weather in the US, and where are the fish
According to one scientist, climate change in the North-East is manifested in an abnormal appearance of the fish with warm water, writes USA Today.
“No one has ever seen this before,” said Glen Gawarkiewicz, oceanographer of the Oceanographic Institute woods Hole in Massachusetts.
According to another scientist, this phenomenon manifests itself in the temperatures of the ocean, which rise more than one generation, affecting the weather in coastal areas, blowing snow further inland.
“Our winters now are not like before,” said lenny Giuliano, a government meteorologist in Rhode island.
With increasing water temperature in the Atlantic ocean and associated bays, and the heat can spread internally and cause temperature fluctuations at the district level.
One of the signs of warming in the North-East are monitoring fish such as juveniles of black sea bass in shallow water off the coast of New England.
According to Mark Wysocki, a climatologist of the state of new York and Professor at Cornell University, the effect of water-to-land is evident in the Great lakes region, which also are warm.
“We have a very strong relationship,” — said Vysotsky.
Warm air
Although the South West experienced the highest increase in average air temperature over the past five decades, data from the National oceanic and atmospheric administration show that the northeast is most strongly warmed as over a longer and shorter period of time.
In the short term, according to NOAA during the five-year period ending in October, in Delaware and new Jersey was recorded the biggest rise in average temperatures among the 48 States. Behind was Rhode island and Connecticut, then Arizona, California and Florida.
In the United States may be a “pass-through” effect, where cold air falls from the North and picks up more warm air along the coast, said David Robinson, state climatologist of new Jersey in Rutgers University.
According to Robinson, this effect caused the wind gusts with a speed of 50 miles per hour at night on Halloween in new Jersey. He bound him with a tornado in Morris County, about 25 miles (40.2 km) West of new York.
“Of course we’re talking about the weather phenomenon … but it could have had more long-term climatic characteristics,” said Robinson, adding that “definitely needs some study.”
Vysotsky points to natural shift in the nature of air, called the North Atlantic oscillation, which can affect the air temperature in the North-East.
Many agree that water temperature probably plays a role.
“You see how much the temperature fluctuates on the land for years,” said Ambarisha of Karmalkar, climate researcher at the University of Massachusetts and the Research center for adaptation to climate change in the North-Eastern part of the United States under the Ministry of internal Affairs.
“Variability over the ocean is much smaller. … The ocean is heated much longer, and its cooling takes much more time,” he added.
This means that the ocean works as a thermos, providing a constant source of heat, even when around fall-winter temperatures. The effect has always existed, but it is more pronounced.
Although the researchers said that the dynamics were not fully understood, NOAA data show the effect up to the district level. Over the past five years, four County Connecticut along the shoreline, on average, 2.9 degrees warmer than normal, compared to 2.6 degrees for the four inner districts.
In Rhode island the difference in half a degree divided Washington County on the coast and the County of Providence on the North. In Massachusetts, the temperature in Nantucket and Boston was almost a full degree above average compared to the inner areas around the city of Amherst in the County of Hampshire.
The difference is 1 or more degrees separated Wicomico County, Maryland, on the Peninsula Delmarva from the inner part of the state, and Philadelphia from the mountains of the Allegheny and lower new York from Adirondack.
But five years is too small a window to observe the final conclusions, said Sean Birkel, a climatologist of Maine and a Professor at the University of Maine.
“In General, the entire (North-Eastern) region warmed over the last few years,” said Birkel.
Warming water
Gawarkiewicz exploring the area of the Atlantic where more shallow water of the continental shelf falling into the depths of the ocean. This area acts as a highway with two lanes, where the cold waters of Canada and Greenland slip to the South closer to the coast, while the tropical water flowing through the Gulf stream, are further North.
The flow emits more “warm core rings” — vortexes of water with a width of up to 60 miles (96.5 km) rotate to the ground and can support warm temperatures for several months. Along the way, rings can raise the water temperature in this region by as much as 12 degrees above average.
According to Gawarkiewicz, the researchers suspect that these rings have played a role in the unusually large number of dead humpback whales along the coast of the Atlantic ocean in the last few years.
Although scientists have previously concluded that they died from shock ships and entanglement of fishing gear, they don’t know why this is happening more often. The warming of the water offers another opportunity, as they can bring whales to the busier coastline.
In General, climatologists and other researchers in the North-East said that, although there is no doubt that global climate change leads to increased temperatures and water in General, still have much to learn about the interaction between them.