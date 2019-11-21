Out in the cold in a swimsuit with dog: “the British Kardashian” walked around in a revealing outfit
In the UK, where recently the innocent suffered students-veterinarians, there was another amusing incident: TV presenter, actress and contestant of reality show, Kimberley garner, which is called the British Kim Kardashian, brought for a walk in the Park a dog in a revealing outfit.
Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.
For web-hosted images 30-year-old woman captured in a beige one piece bathing suit and high brown boots.
The publication notes that the model in this form was walking through London’s Hyde Park despite the cold weather.
It might be trying to advertise their products, allow journalists currently garner enjoys fashion design and since 2013 is engaged in production of swimwear under its own brand KimberleyLondon.
The newspaper reminds that in June, the U.S. President’s daughter who the businesswoman and model Ivanka trump went to Japan for the summit of “Big twenty” in too warm clothes. Paparazzi photographed 37-year-old woman, appropriate to the vessel Marine One at Andrews air force base near Washington. She had on a beige coat with white belt, which she fastened all the buttons, despite the 30-degree heat.
As previously reported "FACTS" to flaunt in a swimsuit fall in love with and Ukrainian stars — however, doing it in tropical countries. So, popular singer Nastya Kamensky published in a few new Instagram photo on which poses in a swimsuit and in a light silk dress the shade of tropical plants.
