“Out of respect for the people,” Putin commented on the sanctions against Georgia
On Tuesday, July 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the call of the State Duma to impose sanctions against Georgia due to TV presenter George Gabunia that in the live broadcast of “Rustavi 2” obscenely insulted Russian leader. Video Gabunia act became viral online. In Georgia it is abuse provoked a mixed reaction.
We will remind, relations between Tbilisi and Moscow deteriorated sharply at the end of June. It provoked his outrageous behavior of the Deputy of the state Duma Sergey Gavrilov. He arrived in the capital of Georgia at the head of the Russian delegation, which was to take part in the 26th General of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). Gavrilov took the place of the speaker of the Georgian Parliament and placed it near a flag of the Russian Federation.
This led to the mass protests that swept Tbilisi and lasted for several days. The police used force. Used rubber bullets. Two people, including a journalist Mako Gomori, lost an eye. But the demonstrators did not give up. They have achieved resignation of the speaker of the Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as the abolition of the majoritarian system of parliamentary elections.
To mass protests in Tbilisi, Moscow responded with a ban on Russian airlines to operate regular passenger flights to Georgia. It entered into force on 8 July. Was also banned the flights of Georgian airlines to Russia.
Against the background of these events is an insult to Putin, made in a live broadcast of “Rustavi 2” was particularly acute. The majority of Georgian citizens support Gabunia. He said out loud what many think these days. However, people agree that the President of the Republic of Salome Zurabishvili and the Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze has publicly condemned the behaviour of the presenter. They called the move a provocation.
The management of “Rustavi 2” has agreed with this assessment, but at the same time accused the authorities of putting pressure on the channel. Fire Gabunia were not sent on leave for two months.
Meanwhile, Russia began a genuine anti-Georgian hysteria. Policies of different levels of did whatever in how to be a painful hit to the national pride of Georgia. Held a special meeting of the state Duma. Loudly shouted the leader of LDPR Vladimir Zhirinovsky. “We are hit in the face, will kill, and we’re going to talk about the friendship of the peoples! Russian Tsar had already sent troops to Georgia, Brezhnev would have sent!” — raged it.
When the speaker of the state Duma Vyacheslav Volodin proposed to introduce sanctions against Georgia, for example, to prohibit the import of “Borjomi” and wine, Zhirinovsky exploded again: “It takes many years, and one of “Borjomi” can not do!” The leader of the liberal democratic party demanded to stop all economic ties with Georgia and, in particular, to supply the Republic of electricity.
Very offensive statement was made Vice-speaker of the state Duma Peter Tolstoy. The representative of “United Russia” at George walked on Gasunie. He said: “a Monkey can throw a banana peel in the person but if the person responds in kind, then he becomes a toque”. Thus Tolstoy stressed that one should not cuss Gabunia. Retaliation should be applied throughout Georgia.
“You cannot leave aside and say, okay, you, let’s support them, and we are still together lobio to eat. They need to apologize not for the words, not the tone, and the meaning behind the rhetoric against Russia, the President! Georgia and Ukraine — evil persons with disabilities appeared on the map only thanks to Russia. And if Ukrainian politicians have to apologize for five years of atrocities in Ukraine, the Georgian — need to do this immediately and officially” demanded Colon.
In the end, the state Duma decided to appeal to the Russian government urging them to impose economic sanctions against Georgia. They should include the ban of import of mineral water “Borjomi” and Georgian wines, as well as should impose significant restrictions on remittances from Russia to Georgia.
After a couple of hours after the announcement of this decision, his point of view was expressed by Vladimir Putin. The Russian President was on 9 July in Yekaterinburg at the Global summit on trade and industrialization. The journalists asked him to comment on the position of the state Duma.
“I wouldn’t have to enter different kind of sanctions against Georgia that is out of respect for the Georgian people. Well, that one came out, blurted out something pretending to be something. About it before, no one knew, and now everyone is talking. Well, in that sense succeeded. Well suspended him for two months, he went on vacation, I will continue to work. But the Georgian authorities apologized. For the sake of restoring full relations, I would not do anything to complicate our relations“, — Putin said.
“Of course, made in Tbilisi by the opposition anti-Russian provocative statements that caused the aggravation of the situation was totally unacceptable and the Georgian authorities condemned them. I believe that the decision of the President of Russia is the only true solution which can only be welcomed”, — said the Minister of foreign Affairs of Georgia Davit Zalkaliani in the air of the Georgian TV channel “Imedi”.
