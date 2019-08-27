Out the trailer for the continuation of the famous series “breaking bad”
Streaming service Netflix has posted on YouTube the first trailer of the film El Camino – it will be a direct continuation of the famous series “breaking bad”.
El Camino continues the story of Jesse Pinkman – one of the main characters of the original series. His role in the project Netflix will return the actor Aaron Paul. In less than a day movie trailer scored a million hits.
“Breaking bad” went from 2008 to 2013, for a long period of time, the project holds a high position in the list of the most popular series of our time. He told the story of a simple chemistry teacher Walter white (Bryan Cranston).
Life circumstances force white to connect his life with the production of drugs.
Gradually the main character and his assistant Jesse Pinkman are all deeply immersed in the activities of drug traffickers and criminals.