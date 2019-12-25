Outbreak of deadly infection of the USA mass recall of eggs and products made from them
Hard-boiled eggs and egg products recalled from stores across the country in connection with a deadly Listeria outbreak in which one person died and several fell ill, writes USA Today.
According to the report about the recall of products on the website of the Department for control over products and medicines of the USA, the company Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia, has recalled about 80 different varieties of hard-boiled eggs sold in more than 30 brands.
Products and dishes, which is composed of eggs, including two types of salads sold at Trader Joe’s, withdrawn because of fears that they could be contaminated by Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
Egg salad Trader Joe’s Egg Salad 6 oz, and containers 20 ounces of salad Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, intended for use until December 27, voluntarily withdraws from the shelves the company Bakkavor Foods USA, said the opinion.
Dishes and products could be contaminated with bacteria from the broken egg protein, which could contain Listeria monocytogenes.
Almark is located in the centre of the outbreak, which, on 18 December announced the FDA the Centers for control and prevention of disease and public health officials. The flash caused poisoning in 7 people in 5 States. Reported one death and 4 people were hospitalized.
2 days later, Almark withdrew, plastic buckets with eggs weighing 20, 23 and 25 pounds, “sold mainly to factories for processing egg products and suppliers of chain restaurants,” reads the recall notice.
This week Almark expanded opinion on products sold directly to consumers, with the date “Best If Use By” until March 2, 2020.
A full list of the recalled products were posted on the FDA web site and includes hard boiled eggs and cooked egg products sold under the following trademarks: Eggland”s Best, Kirkland Signature, Great Value, Fresh Thyme, Everyday Essentials, Food Club, Fresh Thyme Giant Eagle and Great Day.
Customers who have purchased these products are urged to “immediately reject products not to consume them.” For questions call the customer service Almark Foods by phone 877-546-0454 Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 17:00 ET.
Reviews Trader Joe’s
Products with egg and potato salad were recalled from Trader Joe’s throughout the United States. The review covers the following States: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, new Hampshire, new Jersey, new York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin. The products were also delivered to stores in Washington, DC.
If you have purchased one of these products, you should immediately return it or throw it away. In the store you can get a full refund.
Tuesday on its website Fresh Market also announced the recall of some products containing eggs from Almark.
What is the danger of Listeria
Listeria is among the most dangerous bacteria. It causes severe disease, and in exceptional cases fatal, writes Vesti.co.il.
Listeria has many subtypes, the most dangerous is the microbe Listeria monocytogenes. It is found in soil and in the feces of infected animals and in sewage effluent, and can also contaminate products.
This bacterium is able to grow and multiply in the refrigerator (at +4°C) and at high salt concentrations in the product. For example, in salted or smoked fish. And this despite the fact that most other pathogens are killed in such circumstances.
Listeria found in meat and fish products cold smoked either not undergone sufficient heat treatment. In addition, it can be present in unpasteurized dairy products, hummus and poorly washed vegetables.
Even if the dish was cooked properly, it can become infected from the cutting Board, which is poorly washed after handling vegetables or raw meat.
The symptoms of infection
The incubation period lasts from 3 days to 2 months after eating contaminated food.
Initially, symptoms resemble the flu (fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea). In severe cases, the microbe gets into the bloodstream, causing sepsis, meningitis (especially in young children), miscarriages and premature births in pregnant women, pneumonia and pericarditis.
How to avoid infection
- To avoid that, it is necessary to cook meat and fish so that the temperature in the center of the piece was not lower than 72°C.
- Do not buy products from questionable sources. This applies particularly to meat, fish, unpasteurized milk.
- After cooking, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water.
- Before eating fruit and vegetables need to wipe them with a clean cloth, avoid products that stood for a long time in the fridge or expired.
How to treat Listeria
Treatment for listeriosis is antibiotics, in severe cases, they are administered intravenously in the hospital. In most cases, antibiotics are used penicillin group (penicillin, ampicillin), if you are allergic to penicillin it is replaced with drug resprim.