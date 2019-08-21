Outdoor McLaren will be the lightest in the line of the brand
The company promises that the new product will be unique.
In 2020, the British company plans to produce the lightest model in the brand’s history. The Roadster with the open cockpit has carbon-fiber bodywork, and movement is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that was borrowed from the coupe McLaren Senna, which on this model has a capacity of 800 HP and 825 Nm.
Roadster will be released in limited circulation of 399 copies. The cost of new items will be located between supercars Senna (750 thousand pounds) and Speedtail (2.1 million pounds).
The new McLaren will have a low weight (about a ton), and high performance.