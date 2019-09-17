Outrageous outrage: Russian stars began to defend the convicted actor Pavel Ustinov
Stars of the Russian show business began to defend the convicted actor Paul Ustinov, whom the court sentenced to 3.5 years in a General regime colony. This period gave the actor alleged that during a rally on August 3, he dislocated the hands of the OMON fighter.
The decision of the court stars of show business, famous actors called lawlessness. They dramatically speak in social networks and staged a flash mob in support of the actor. To protect steel Ustinova Ksenia Sobchak, Maxim Galkin, Sergey Lazarev, Kristina Asmus, Elizabeth Boyarskaya and others. They publish posts under the hashtag #svobodomysliye.
Sobchak believes that Ustinov has done nothing to be jailed for three years. Harsh sentence she calls revealing. In her opinion, thus the government is trying to intimidate those who are not afraid to Express their opinion.
“A terrible injustice and lawlessness. I have personally had reviewed video of the detention. Paul did nothing to be jailed for three years. Everything is done to simply intimidate those who want to Express their opinion. And people confront a very clear choice — to shut up and go home, or go and risk their freedom just for the right to say “I disagree” — wrote Sobchak.
Humorist Maxim Galkin was also not left behind. He noted that to Express their disagreement at the meetings is a legitimate right of citizens. And he calls the sentence unfair.
View this post in Instagram
On the side of Ustinov became and Christine Asmus. The actress urged colleagues to stop “this outrageous lawlessness.”
“Today, the actor Pavel Ustinov sentenced to 3.5 years in a General regime colony for what Riot police officer dislocated his shoulder when you were holding him! Paul was not of the poster, he’s not shouting any slogans. He just stood on Tverskaya and waited for the other. Video of the arrest (which the judge refused to look and was sentenced to real term) is in the network! Stop this blatant lawlessness,” wrote Asmus.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter