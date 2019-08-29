Outrageous singer Cardi B in a candid image has appeared on the MTV
26-year-old American hip hop singer likes to wear revealing outfits. Its current output is no exception.
Another shocking star was in the spotlight of the awards ceremony MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – singer Cardi B. All known for her love of provocative bows.
This time the artist chose to make his appearance daring red outfit, woven from ropes, with a very revealing neckline, which almost had her lush Breasts.
In this outfit Cardi B showed, in principle, all bust and legs, and tattoos. To the dress the actress is wearing Golden sandals with heels, and hands adorned by a massive gold bracelets.
Her long manicure was Golden in color and the makeup was dominated by Golden-maroon color.
Cardi got a winner in the nomination “Best hip-hop video” for the video for the song Money, with what we congratulate her.