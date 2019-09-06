Outrageous singer MARUV showed a rare photo with her husband
Outrageous singer MARUV, which has two ether surprising bright rooms on the floor show “Tantsi z with stars”, always relaxed and candid on stage. She published in social networks photo and video on the verge, but personal life trying not to advertise, and rarely shares of joint moments with her husband Alexander. He usually accompanies her to concerts, but prefers to stay in the shadows.
In Instagram-stories MARUV in concert costume he posted a selfie in the Elevator with her husband. She didn’t indicate where the photo taken.
Alexander in the video said geolocation — together, they visited St Petersburg.
In addition to participating in “Tancah s with a stars” and rehearsals, the singer manages to give concerts. Recall, after the first broadcast she shocked the judges by presenting them in the final lace panties.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter