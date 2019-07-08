Over 100 bites: in Florida, a pack of stray dogs killed a man
A pack of dogs mutilated body of a Florida man who tried to cut way back home and went on the forest trail.
The body of 45-year-old Melvin olds Jr. was found in a wooded area in lake placid, Florida, last week. Officials said that the body of more than 100 dog bites.
The man told a local television station that he wanted to reduce a way home and so went along a forest trail. However, he never returned home.
“I thought the dog — man’s best friend. He was a good man, kind. So painful and so unexpected,” said the mother of the deceased Cynthia hill .
The autopsy showed that the body of the olds was discovered more than 100 dog bites.
The policeman managed to catch six dogs, the bite size which coincide with the stripes of men. The DNA of these dogs will be compared with DNA found in wounds olds, in an attempt to establish a connection.
“I ask the residents of Highway Park and its environs to look at the stray dogs, especially those that are aggressive. We don’t want anyone else hurt,” said the local Sheriff Paul Blackman.
Area residents are asked not to approach the dogs and to contact the police in case of detection.