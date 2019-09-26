Over half the workers were sent to Ukraine $5.5 billion
For the first six months of 2019, the volume of remittances from labour migrants to Ukraine made 5.54 billion U.S. dollars. About it reports a press-service of the National Bank of Ukraine.
Thus, according to the published data of the NBU, in the second quarter of 2019 year, Ukraine received $2,84 billion in remittances from migrant workers.
It is noted that the majority of translations were made from Poland — more than 1.9 billion dollars. The second place on volumes of translations of the Czech Republic takes from about 505 million dollars. Also from Russia, the Ukrainians received 498 million dollars, from a U.S. — 458 million dollars.
Just from EU countries to Ukraine was translated 3.65 billion dollars, from CIS countries — 559 million dollars.