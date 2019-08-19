Over Megan Markle laughed the creators of the series Force majeure
Former employers Markle ironically beat her marriage with the representative of the British monarchy after she refused to appear in the new season even promised her a fabulous money, reports Glavred.
Meghan Markle met her future husband Prince Harry when acted in Force majeure, but before the wedding was forced to leave shooting.
The eighth season of the show went without it, but for shooting at least one episode of the new ninth season Meghan Markle creators have offered six million euros. But the Duchess of Sussex refused, and earned the ironic scene at the end.
Video excerpt from the show appeared on Twitter, and very amused fans.
At the end of the seventh season, the writers sent the heroine Meghan Markle Rachel, along with her stage husband Mike Ross, played by actor Patrick J. Adams, in another town, where they founded the law firm. The eighth episode took place without the participation of the characters of Megan and Patrick.
But in the ninth final season, the characters decided to return to the screens.
So, in one of the last series, when Mike returns for a while, he asked, how are things with Rachel. To which he replied: “If I tell you how well, you may not believe me,” hinting at the current status of Meghan Markle.
