Over Messi threatened 2-year disqualification of performances for the national team of Argentina
Lionel Messi
The captain of the national team of Argentina Lionel Messi may be suspended from the teams for two years, according to AS.
After the bronze final of the Copa America in 2019 vs Chile (2:1), in which Leo was removed from the field, the forward has accused the South American football Federation (CONMEBOL) in corruption.
While Messi, in protest, boycotted the award ceremony of the Copa America 2019.
In turn, CONMEBOL made an official statement.
“In football you sometimes win, and sometimes suffering defeat. The basic principle of fair play is to accept the results with dignity and respect. The same applies to decisions of arbitrators, which always can not be perfect because of the human factor,”-said in a statement.
“As a result of typical competitions of incidents is unacceptable to put forward unfounded and not true are the allegations that call into question the integrity of the Copa America.
These charges represent a disrespect for the competition, players and representatives of CONMEBOL, the Agency that works tirelessly to make football in South America transparent.”
Note that the Charter of the football organization forbids any way to insult her or her staff. Therefore, COMNEBOL may disqualify Messi for two years.
If CONMEBOL will decide to punish Messi, the Leo could miss the qualifying for the world Cup in 2022, as well as the America’s Cup in 2020.
In addition, such a step football officials could push the captain of “Barcelona” to the decision to finish performances for the national team.
Thus, there may be anecdotal, according to which Messi in his debut and final match for the national team was removed from the field.