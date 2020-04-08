Over the Arctic was experiencing a record large ozone hole: how it threatens the inhabitants of the Earth
Rare record large ozone hole appeared over the Arctic, which, according to scientists, was the result of unusually low temperatures in the atmosphere over the North pole, writes The Guardian. It is expected that it will soon disappear.
The hole that was seen during the observations from space and from the Ground over the last few days, has reached a record size, but is not expected to pose a danger to people if she does not advance further South. But if this movement happens and the hole will be over populated parts of the planet, for example, South Greenland, people will be at increased risk of sunburn. However, on present trends, it is expected that the hole will disappear completely in a few weeks.
Low temperature in Arctic regions has led to an unusual stable polar vortex, and the presence in the atmosphere Deplete the ozone layer chemicals such as chlorine and bromine, as a result of human activities, have led to the formation of holes.
“The hole is mainly geophysical uncommon, said Vincent-Henri Peuch, Director of the monitoring Service of the Copernicus atmosphere. We tracked unusual dynamic conditions that control the chemical process of ozone depletion. [This dynamic] took into account the lower temperature and more stable than usual, the vortex over the Arctic, which then caused the formation of polar stratospheric clouds and catalytic destruction of ozone.”
This hole is not connected with the quarantine of Covid-19, which has dramatically reduced air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Also too early to say whether any unusually stable polar vortex conditions with the climate crisis, or are part of the normal stratospheric variability of weather.
Peach said direct climate impacts hole not created. The temperature in the region has increased, slowing down the depletion of the ozone, and the hole begin to recede, when the polar air mixes with ozone rich air from lower latitudes. The last time such conditions were observed in the spring of 2011.
The larger the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica was a major cause for concern for more than four decades. In accordance with the Montreal Protocol of 1987, the production of ozone-depleting chemicals has declined sharply, but some sources, appears to be still operating in 2018 unauthorized emissions were discovered in the Eastern part of China.
The ozone hole over Antarctica was the smallest size in 35 years in November last year, which reflects the success of efforts to reduce the production of harmful pollutants. The ozone layer protects the earth from harmful levels of ultraviolet solar radiation.
According to Peua, new sources of ozone-depleting chemicals was not a factor in the formation of a hole observed over the Arctic.
“However, it’s a reminder that we should not take measures of the Montreal Protocol for granted, and that observations from the Ground and from satellites is critical to avoid a situation where the levels of chlorine and bromine in the stratosphere might again increase.”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 743
[name] => ecology
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ekologiya
)
ecology
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5161
[name] => climate change
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izmenenie-klimata
)
climate change
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark