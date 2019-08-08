Over the long holiday weekend, 911 received a lot of false calls (PHOTO)

Loading...

The press service of the police of the province of Ontario (PPO) reported that their employees left on 79 about calls taken at line 911, in Wasaga Beach, Springwater and ClearView from Friday evening to Monday morning.

According to police, during this time, the police received a total of 273 call, 29% of which were false.

A police spokesman explained that every time there’s a unintended call, the operator must determine whether there is a real emergency, and who need to send police, fire brigade or paramedics.

He also said that each call unintentional distraction from those who really need help.

It was also said that citizens can prevent the accidental 911 call, locking the keypad on their phones, avoiding programming of their devices to speed dial 911 and verify that the smart watch connected with your mobile, disabled the automatic call.