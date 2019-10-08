Over the young man laughed the whole school, and now people are ready to apologize
Anthony Bayer suffered very much because of its shape, which was often the subject of ridicule. The poor young man didn’t even know what a woman’s attention.
In high school Anthony dared to invite to prom a girl who really liked him. Kid never thought she would agree, but the beloved replied “Yes”.
The moment x arrived. Inspired by her consent, Anthony bought a suit and even had a limo and then went to his love. That’s just lady, opening the door for him, suddenly laughed. She said that her companion wouldn’t even get in the door, but because she’s not going anywhere in his company.
For Anthony it was a real blow. He thought to go to prom alone, only “favorite” told everyone in the school. Poor guy could not find a place of resentment and frustration!
A year passed, and suddenly it turned out that to lose weight just need, and all because otherwise Anthony would have waited for diabetes.
Nothing to do, the young man sat on a diet and played sports.
Well, such a figure is he is much more.
And classmates are now probably ready to apologize!
It is unfortunate that in our world very much depends on appearance. However, we are glad that Anthony was able to prevent serious disease. The most important thing! We wish the young man luck in his personal life and less haters around.