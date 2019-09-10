Overcoming his cancer Yanina Sokolova starred in the poignant clip with Valery Harchishin (video)
Famous TV presenter Yanina Sokolova, who defeated cancer and openly told about this, she starred in the poignant clip with Valery Harchishin. She became the heroine of a new video of his band “Druha Rika”.
“Some day” is a song from the seventh Studio album “Prada”. The track became the anthem for a large multimedia project of the famous Ukrainian TV presenter, journalist and actress Yanina Sokolova “I, Nina.” His goal is to change society’s attitude towards cancer patients and to ourselves.
It is not surprising that the main role in the clip played of Ioannina. For her story “Somogo of the day” — not just another shooting, but the history of personal experiences. In the spring of 2019 resonant Sokolov wrote a post on Facebook in which he admitted that in recent months, struggled with a terrible illness and still managed to beat her.
“Some day” — a confession and a call. This is the story of two characters who found something to live every day like the last, no matter what happens in your life. We want to encourage people to love and nothing to fear. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I do know how to make each other happy today. The idea is to remove the clip joint belongs to Valeria. We are close friends, so I immediately agreed. And Director Anna Burakova it implemented. I’m sure that after watching this video, the Ukrainians at least a minute to reflect and change their life, — said Yanina.
Valeria Harkishin was shocked by the story Sokolova. Musician supported her and deeply imbued with the theme of Oncology in Ukraine. This disease affects many families.
“According to statistics, every year approximately 140 thousand Ukrainians are diagnosed with cancer. It is not surprising that this disease affects almost every fourth family in Ukraine. Sorry, I know how difficult it is for a person to accept the diagnosis, and especially to find the strength to continue the struggle. However I have other examples — it’s my friend Yanina Sokolova, which even in the darkest times, did not lose hope and love for life. I’ll be happy if our new video will help someone to overcome a terrible moment, and hope for happiness, that would not happen”, — hopes the show.
He also said that will continue to support Janina. The next step will be the presentation of the autobiographical book and the feature film “I, Nina,” one of the roles in which he played Valery harchishin.
Yanina Sokolova openly talked about the disease and recovery, and also about the mission of the journalist in war, profanity and politics.
