‘Overjoyed’: a girl, mangled by a shark in North Carolina, got out of the hospital. PHOTO
17-year-old girl who lost a leg and received serious injuries resulting from shark attack in early June in North Carolina, left the hospital on their own with the help of a special prosthesis and a Walker.
July 3, Paige winter left the hospital in Greenville, North Carolina. After the terrible attack June 2, her leg was amputated above the knee and held multiple recovery operations of the owner, writes MSN.
Friends and family members met Paige at the restaurant where she worked before the shark attack.
The photo shows the girl smiling, leaning on a Walker with his hands in bandages.
Paige said that despite the injury and the amputation, the support of loved ones helped her to keep good spirits during recovery.
“I’m not going to say that it was worth it. But I will say that I am overjoyed, it’s almost unreal to be back here with everyone,” said winter.
June 2 at winter was attacked by a shark: the girl was waist-deep in water, she was with relatives. The result of the attack Paige received a deep laceration on the leg, in the pelvis and hands. They amputated her left leg above the knee. Perhaps in the future the girl will need a transplant of a hand.
Two weeks after the attack, Paige told reporters that in the time of the attack she first decided that her pull the leg of brother or sister — the girl mistook it for a prank. Winter realized that something is wrong, when he felt a “shaking” movement.
“Like a dog while she holds the rope, you grab the other side, and the dog begins to move his whole body to keep it — said the girl. — For a second I gave up, but then I realized: this is not an option. And continued to resist”.
Paige said that she gathered all her strength to try to break away from sharks, but the jaws were too strong.
“My body was in a state of shock. So I didn’t feel anything, I just knew it was bad,” she said.
She remembered how she prayed to God: “I am 17 years old, please don’t let me die. I’m not ready to die, I still have work to do”.
Her father Charlie, a former marine and now a firefighter, ran into the water and followed the trail of blood to figure out where is daughter. He dived into the water and collided with a shark face to face. The man started to beat the shark to free the girl.
“Paige was under water. I grabbed her left hand and raised above the water, — he told how found daughter. — When I pulled it, had a shark, and it was a big shark. I immediately started beating her. Maybe ten times, maybe three, I did not consider. But I beat hard, and she retreated”.
Winter told how was adjusting to life after a grueling operations.
“From the beginning I knew that my life would never be the same as before. I’m still Paige. Just a little different, she said. — Lacks some of the pieces of the puzzle. But that’s OK.”
Despite the injuries, winter remains a defender of sharks.
During her long stay in hospital actor Robert Downey Jr. contacted her and asked if she wanted to be part of a Coalition Footprint in the protection of the environment.
“I now have a broader platform to speak about the extermination of sharks for fins is a terrible thing, and they need help,” she said at a party after returning home.
GoFundMe page created for the winter after the attack, brought the family more than $ 80,000.