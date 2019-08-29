Overly energetic dog became the star of a football match
The dog became the hero of a match of the Brazilian championship.
During the match 16-th round of the championship of KSA — Cruzeiro there was a curious episode, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Know.
The referee was forced to stop the game due to the sudden appearance on the field dog.
The dog ran along the sideline, and after the stewards who tried to catch him, suddenly accelerated. One of the employees of the stadium so carried away by the desire to catch the dog that fell to the turf. The dog tore ovation from the fans.
The match ended in a draw 1:1.
After 16 rounds Cruzeiro scored 15 points and occupies the 16th place. KSA — 19th (12 points)
O jogo não estava lá muito animado no Rei Pelé até um cachorro que invadiu o gramado. Só que o cão fila fez pelo campo inteiro…
Siga CSA 0 x 1 Cruzeiro: https://t.co/Dw1ltLxhHg pic.twitter.com/4I2oozAQW3
— globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) August 25, 2019