Overweight men have in his youth threatens them with heart attack before the age of 65
European society of cardiology (ESC) notes that excess weight observed in men, young (18 years old) increases the probability for them to suffer from a heart attack at the age of 65 years.
About the study scientists, reports Medicalxpress. In his publication Dr. Maria Aberg of the University of Gothenburg (Sweden) expressed the view that high BMI’s (body mass index) in young people is an important marker of risk of development of heart attack in the future. Moreover, such a heart attack will likely happen before the age of 65 years.
The relationship between obesity in young men and risk of heart attack, continuing throughout life, was identified by scientists in a study involving nearly 1.7 million men. Behind them in total were followed for 46 years. During this time happened more than 22 thousand heart attacks. The average age of casualties was 50 years.
Scientists drew attention to the fact that men all cases of infarction was associated with higher BMI at 18 years of age. Thus, excess weight in young men can accurately predict future heart attack.
“The conclusion of the relationship between BMI in young people and heart attack in adults confirms our previous results on heart failure,” — said the authors of the project.