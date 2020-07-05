Own government and laws: how do Indians live in USA
If you ever want to visit the place of residence of these Indians, thinking that they still sleep in teepees in the middle of the prairies — get ready for disappointment. Most of today’s reserves is not very different from the typical American Outback — the same low-rise brick houses and the ubiquitous signs. About it writes “Turister”.
Local tourists “Yankees” are limited to visits to the ranch, where the picturesque guys in leather pants-gaiters will be offered to ride horses for a modest fee. Country style here have long passed into a “broadside” format, having no relationship to reality.
Each reservation is a de facto separate state. When crossing the border, guests are politely warned that the Federal laws of the United States do not apply here, and all power concentrated in the hands of the Governor, an elected tribal chief or Sheriff.
Far from the cities are still herds of wild Mustangs. To photograph horses closer will not work — horses run away, barely hearing the sounds of the car.
The reverse side of the harmony with nature and economic calamity and disaster health. Any severe case would require transportation of the victim to “land the whites” where there is a normal hospital with a hospital.
More often than from chronic diseases, the Indians killed in the accident. Many of the victims are children and teenagers, accidentally caught under the wheels of trucks driving through the reserve.
The only way to survive for the tribe to work together and to create public support funds. Orthodox-minded members of the community retain traditional native American names-the nicknames that has to be earned with the approval of the elders.
Young people, like everywhere else, trying to earn an honest creativity. Someone who works in the folk style, other win a rock-and-roll scene.
In 1956, the US government issued the famous law of relocation, allowing indigenous peoples to leave the reservation. Among the first wave of internal migrants was Andy from the tribe of Papago, Arizona. Dreamy teen tempted by stories about California and arrived in Los Angeles, but could not stand the test of temptations. The result — years of therapy for alcoholism. Now he leads a support group for people with addiction.
Aisha Hlinsko, interior painter, living in his own Studio on the East side of Los Angeles. He, too, Papago, and Andy. A young man creates mini-sculptures in the traditional techniques of his people, using recycled wire.
Christina Thomas decided not to leave far from his native reservation Pyramid lake in Nevada and settled in the nearest town Reno. Girl teaches native language and culture of the tribe Pautov young generation of Indians.
Henrietta, a spokeswoman for the Oglala nation. The woman first sat on the bike in 51 years, and now can’t imagine life without the loud roar of his Harley Davidson cherry.
Jarrod Ferris of Wyoming, despite the serious problems with vision, enrolls in high school Rodeo. The first time the brave boy sat astride the bull in the age of 10 and now plans to go to the national championship.
About the warlike Lakota filmed a great movie “Dances with wolves”, but the young WHPA long ago buried his Tomahawk in the Prairie of South Dakota. But seriously, the girl wants to rock band, where she plays, her father and brother, won the American charts.
Openly gay Crisosto glorifies Apache, by choosing the path of theater playwright. By the way, his people are never condemned and persecuted homosexuality.
Sage from Arizona, a young girl of the tribe walapai. In 2012 she won the beauty contest Miss Native American, and since then deals with the problems of native Americans.
The right to nationality, the residents of the reservations received only in 1924. Prior to that, the legal system of most States treated the Indians as second-class citizens — they had no opportunity to study at “white” schools, to receive medical care and to move freely around the country. Openly racist policies led to the dominance of crime and banditry, and later the drug trade with all its consequences.
Special “glory” among native Americans was used by the prison of Alcatraz. In it, according to unconfirmed reports, was able to survive only one in ten Indian. After the closure of the institutions on the island sailed by representatives of several tribes, capturing it and destroying part of the buildings. They stayed there until 1971, the year before the state of California gave the order to oust, to turn detention into a Museum and Park.
To talk about the genocide of millions of the population of the continent in the media is not accepted and not denied. Every year arranged a memorial exhibition, however, white they do not come.
Become a police officer — one of the guaranteed protection of his tribe. Statistics says that 70% of crimes against Indians are still unsolved.
Those who do not want to patrol the streets, trained as lawyers, becoming popular among fellow lawyers and even judges.
When the power of the powerless, we have to unite in volunteer groups — whether it’s combating deforestation or storage of waste at the reservation boundaries.
Don’t forget about “soft power” of art. Someone finds themselves in music, others take up the brush palette, in order to Express their vision of the world.
A separate theme — movie. Hollywood has for several decades represented the Indians as bloodthirsty savages, but in recent years, this racist vector slightly changed direction. Partly against the background of public censure of such films.
Tourism is one of primiraly areas. In reservations (though not all) are happy any man if he came with peace and willingness to explore the ancient culture of the tribe.
Festival life is also not far behind. For some States this is a real event to making money on the travelers from all over the country tourists.
Perhaps the most famous is the Assembly of the tribes Pow-Wow, has long become a kind of folk festival. A troupe of dancers, shamans, singers and artisans regularly on tour around the world, including going to Russia.
