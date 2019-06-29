Own mug of Putin during a lunch at the G20 summit aroused the foreign media suspicions that the Russian President is afraid of poisoning (PHOTO)

The presidents of the countries “the Big twenty” (G20) during a gala dinner at the summit in Osaka serve “creative cuisine” from the Japanese chefs, and rare local wines and tea with low caffeine content. But the President of Russia Vladimir Putin did not drink “another table”, taking with him a white ceramic Cup and thermos with the Golden Russian emblem. This “camp” accessory Putin regularly takes with him on trips around Russia and abroad, and as foreign food, all meals checks taster.

According to the news Agency France Press, that Putin has brought for a formal dinner with his mug and drank from her own drink, has sparked numerous jokes on social media and speculationthat the Russian leader for a long time suffers from bouts of paranoia. Putin, who took with him to the official international event of its own mug, made foreign media said that the 66-year-old Russian leader does not trust anyone, experiencing fear of being poisoned.

The organizers of the meeting in Osaka on the official website of the summit unveiled the menu that was served to the G20 leaders at a luncheon at the Hyatt Regency on June 28. As appetizers were prepared vegetable puree, edible flowers and a terrine of sea bass. But the main dishes were risotto, shiso leaves, tofu with flowers, leaves Perilla and chicken balantin. For dessert, guests were offered fruit ice cream and banana cakes.

All the drinks on the menu were Japanese. Of nonalcoholic leaders could choose citrus juice, local mineral water and green tea Kyobancha. The wine list was submitted to sparkling wine Sparkling Miyanoshita 2014, which is produced winemakers Winery Katashimo from Osaka, red and Muscat Bailey A Miyukibana which of the local grape varieties produces Nakamura Tokichi Honten Co reported”.ru”.

Kremlin pool has distributed a video of the dinner, which shows that when presidents toasting, Vladimir Putin, do not drink from a wine glass, and from their own closed circles, thermos, who brought with him from Russia.

Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov responded promptly to all concerned that Putin “constantly drinking tea from the thermos”.

However, foreign media speculated that the President uses his mug, not because he loves his special tea. TVnet Latvian newspaper published an article about the circle of Putin at the G20 summit, having taken the title in question: “Paranoia..” Post videos Kremlin pool, the newspaper writes that “Putin, who has been in power in Russia for nearly 30 years, drinking from white mugs, while the rest of the leaders of the G20 drink out of glasses”. “The fact that Putin arrived for an international event, taking their dishes, gives rise to suspicions that he doesn’t trust anyone,” – says Latvian publication, citing AFP.

The story of Putin’s white ceramic Cup with a gold emblem of the Russian Federation

We will remind, for the first time in public the head of the Russian Federation came with this white ceramic Cup with a gold emblem in 2014.

“Putin drinks tea out of these kind of special cups-thermos not only at press conferences, but in his office and on business trips. This dish is specially ordered for the President. It is a kind of thermos with a lid. By the way, very convenient. If the earlier in time a press-conferences the President brought the tea five or six times in small cups, and now had only two teaspoons of change,” said Peskov, Putin’s glass in an interview with “Komsomolskaya Pravda” in December 2014 – a landmark for Russia and its leader of the year, when most of the world “ganged up” on the Kremlin as a result of the annexation of Crimea and the situation in the East of Ukraine.

At a recent 17-th “Straight line” the President also was this mug.

This white mug stood on his Desk in December 2016 during a press conference.

To the G20 summit in Australia, Putin brought a food taster because of the “paranoid” fear of being poisoned

During the Australian G20 summit held on 15-16 November 2014 in Brisbane, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly because of the “paranoid” fear of being poisoned took with him to the summit taster who tried the food to the President.

Employee of Hilton Hotel, where he stopped the leader of the Russian Federation at the summit in Brisbane, told the Australian News portal, News.com.au that Putin was a special person who have tried all the dishes, checking them for poison.

“We were preparing food in the kitchen, and then she brought him (Mr. Putin) in a restaurant or somewhere, where he dined, and first tried a man, to make sure it isn’t poisoned, and then it is laid out on plates and served”, – quotes the edition hotel worker.

The Australian source also told the publication that usually Putin was surrounded by 4-5 security guards. According to him, 75% of all hotel rooms were taken “command” of Putin, including a large guard. He also claims that the Russian President was originally not going to stay until the end of the summit, and were going to leave in the afternoon of the second day (Putin prematurely left the summit and refused to attend the joint Breakfast).

Putin feels “paranoid fear” of being poisoned

In 2012, the fear of Vladimir Putin being poisoned told the world’s media, the founder of the elite Club of the best chefs Gilles Bragar. He stated that the President of Russia is experiencing a “paranoid fear” of being poisoned.

Founded in 1977, Le Club des Chefs des Chefs a Club of chefs of world leaders. It brings together chefs of the highest level, who had the honor to cook for the leaders of Russia, USA and France.

According to Bragar, Putin has maintained the historic tradition of monarchs, that eat the head of state is first checked for poison.

“In the Kremlin there are still people who try the food of the President, and the doctor checks every dish with the chef” – said Brager.

Two years later, after the events in Crimea, at session of Club of the best chefs it was reiterated that Putin remains seriously concerned about possible devious plans of the attackers to strike him down, so that the Russian leader remains as a permanent taster, whose duty is to check meals for poison.

As he wrote to The Independent, against the background of increasingly stringent isolation of Russia in the international arena and attacks by the West on Putin personally in connection with its policy towards Ukraine such fears of the leader of the Russian Federation is justified.

It was also reported that when Putin goes abroad, the plane of the Russian leader usually carries a large amount of food and drinks. Putin never try random dishes, and to check the food should always be someone from the bodyguard.

However, it turned out that the safety of the food concerned not only the Russian President. According to the chef, who prepared meals for two U.S. presidents, George Bush and bill Clinton, during a visit to London, Bush was also charged two former FBI agents to remove sample from all the dishes that he served.

Approval Bragar especially suspicious of the leaders of the United States belong to non-American cuisine. During visits of American presidents to foreign summits, the advance guard finds out menu and brings all the ingredients from Washington.

